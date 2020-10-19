https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/19/drew-holden-posts-a-thread-on-all-the-takes-that-the-new-york-posts-hunter-biden-scoop-was-russian-disinformation/

As plenty on the Right have pointed out, no one has yet to prove that those emails and photos and videos found on a laptop allegedly belonging at one time to Hunter Biden aren’t real, and yet the Left settled on the talking point that the New York Post was actually just passing along Russian disinformation. This comes even after Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Maria Bartiromo that Biden’s laptop “is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” despite House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff suggesting otherwise.

Drew Holden always brings the receipts, and here he is with a thread on all the talk about the Post being a willing stooge in passing along Russian disinformation.

We especially appreciate how the headline about Michael McFaul calling the Biden story an “obvious Russian plot” shows up on Joy Reid’s “AM Joy” site, see as she’s had plenty of experience with hackers.

“Trump embraces reported Russian anti-Biden disinfo campaign.”

“We’re not doing ’emails’ again, America … just vote and ignore the nonsense.”

According to Newsweek, Rudy Giuliani is “drunk all the time” and Russian disinformation campaigns are taking advantage of it.

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, Schiff seemed to be trying to work the words “smear” and “Kremlin” into his interview with Wolf Blitzer as many times as possible.

“I’ve seen the intel,” says Sen. Chris Murphy, who saw some serious s**t in ‘Nam.

“Info-laundering ring” — that’s brilliant.

