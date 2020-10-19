https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/19/drew-holden-posts-a-thread-on-all-the-takes-that-the-new-york-posts-hunter-biden-scoop-was-russian-disinformation/

As plenty on the Right have pointed out, no one has yet to prove that those emails and photos and videos found on a laptop allegedly belonging at one time to Hunter Biden aren’t real, and yet the Left settled on the talking point that the New York Post was actually just passing along Russian disinformation. This comes even after Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Maria Bartiromo that Biden’s laptop “is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” despite House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff suggesting otherwise.

Drew Holden always brings the receipts, and here he is with a thread on all the talk about the Post being a willing stooge in passing along Russian disinformation.

🧵THREAD🧵 Another Russian-related lie was exposed today, this time the allegation that @nypost’s Biden coverage was “Russian disinformation,” something that every corner of the media & Democratic Party assured us was the case. Don’t believe me? Well, take a look👇 pic.twitter.com/qqkAEImwFq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

Getting us started is @CNN, who had chief Russian conspiracist James Clapper on the program to talk about how the Post story was “classic textbook Soviet Russian tradecraft” (his words) and then did an “anatomy” of the “dubious” story. pic.twitter.com/xbHuqwDWx1 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

But right behind them was @nytimes, who ran a similarly incredulous story, and whose chief political reporter @maggieNYT doubled down on the Russian disinformation angle. pic.twitter.com/oks2Knzuvi — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

But the real leader – as with all things Russian hoax related – was @MSNBC. They also managed to pull in @CongressmanRaja, @PhilipRucker, and @McFaul (who was all aboard this idea already). pic.twitter.com/F2rPvx3zj8 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

We especially appreciate how the headline about Michael McFaul calling the Biden story an “obvious Russian plot” shows up on Joy Reid’s “AM Joy” site, see as she’s had plenty of experience with hackers.

And of course their top talent got involved in the act. Here’s @MSNBC’s leading Russian conspiracy theorist, @maddow. pic.twitter.com/Mj4EA8Xfje — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

“Trump embraces reported Russian anti-Biden disinfo campaign.”

But she continues to be rivaled for that top spot by @JoyAnnReid. pic.twitter.com/2nVyLiOUdm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

“We’re not doing ’emails’ again, America … just vote and ignore the nonsense.”

There were plenty of others. I wonder if we’ll get a follow up from @PBS / @NewsHour about the DNI shooting this reporting down? pic.twitter.com/wBnY3o3mnx — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

Perhaps the organization that looks the worst in all this is @CBSNews. One of their reporters, @BoKnowsNews, dared ask Biden about the allegations and was shot down on twitter by his own news director (and that may not even be the worst of it). pic.twitter.com/m2BBEorwJk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

We’ve got a lot to get through on this one, so we’ve gotta start doubling up early. Here we’ve got:@washingtonpost @businessinsider @Newsweek (wtf guys) and@USATODAY pic.twitter.com/gamUYSEBdf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

According to Newsweek, Rudy Giuliani is “drunk all the time” and Russian disinformation campaigns are taking advantage of it.

And of course media’s most consistent Russian truther, @DavidCornDC, checked in on behalf of @MotherJones. I could do an entire thread just on Corn honestly. pic.twitter.com/CgBU0wqGaa — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

And where could these news outlets be getting their stories? Well, as it happens, many of them are from elected officials paid by your tax dollars. You’ll be stunned, but leading the charge on the latest rash of Russian related hysteria was @RepAdamSchiff. pic.twitter.com/YyAsKgRVyy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, Schiff seemed to be trying to work the words “smear” and “Kremlin” into his interview with Wolf Blitzer as many times as possible.

As ever, he wasn’t alone. @ChrisMurphyCT did a whole thread on it. Here’s just a few of them. pic.twitter.com/WW0GMZMyja — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

“I’ve seen the intel,” says Sen. Chris Murphy, who saw some serious s**t in ‘Nam.

Plus we had this bogus from @BillPascrell. pic.twitter.com/LfqqYnRDDd — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

@davidcicilline may fly under the radar on it but he’s been a died in the blood Russian collusion guy, too. pic.twitter.com/DnN896IoZN — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

But it was the bluechecks who really outdid themselves on this one. You’ll see many of the same names here as who pushed the Russian collusion hoax way back when. Here’s @Amy_Siskind pic.twitter.com/rEezqU7Zz8 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

@neeratanden went full black helicopters on this one. pic.twitter.com/KUlcWQfRjv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

One of the loudest voices in all of this continues to be @brhodes, which is pretty incredible when you consider that the only reason we know his name is because he duped a media establishment that loved his boss. pic.twitter.com/mOiRHk6eXF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

So many hacks, so little time. We’re combining all the @crookedmedia podcast bros into one tweet to save space. So we’ve got:@jonfavs @TVietor08 @jonlovett pic.twitter.com/PdnW8pRvm9 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

As ever, the former Republicans found a way to outdo themselves on this one. Here’s @MaxBoot checking in with the four-boxer, and also bringing @CNNTonight along for the ride. pic.twitter.com/qNSDB7Sp67 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 19, 2020

Fantastic thread. — Stacy (@tradingstacy) October 19, 2020

Hope this thread is never removed. — Mr. Jones (@MthaFkaJones) October 19, 2020

More proof that the MSM is the enemy of the people. — H. M. Murdock (@HMMurdock14) October 19, 2020

The notion that msm is “free and independent” is false. They all create an echo chamber to reverberate whatever narrative is to be pushed upon the public. Who did any reports on it actually being sourced back to Russia? they literally all just said it was…without evidence… — Kyle (@PoliticlFun1776) October 19, 2020

All this from MSM yet no Biden has come out to say the emails aren’t authentic. — Traci (@TracinotTracy) October 19, 2020

They have the physical hard drive.

That’s not a hack, that’s a checkmate. — Shelly Mack (parler @Imaginarycanary) (@ShellyMcgough) October 19, 2020

How did those dirty Russians know about Biden’s money making scam in China? Did they read Biden’s emails too? 😂 — momma wolfe I was silenced 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@camdy_2cane) October 19, 2020

We all know the only Russian disinformation that’s made any difference in the US is that paid for by Hillary Clinton used to start the Trump-Russia hoax, as a distraction from her email scandal, which the FBI helped to cover up and obfuscate. This is the same info-laundering ring — There Will Be Salt (@ManTamp0n) October 19, 2020

“Info-laundering ring” — that’s brilliant.

Related:

Hot take: Just because Hunter Biden’s laptop isn’t part of ‘THE Russian disinformation campaign’ doesn’t mean Russia’s not behind everything https://t.co/ZGupdQSnt4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 19, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

