https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/drudge-is-heavily-pushing-this-biased-ap-piece/
About The Author
Related Posts
Mike Pence is trending for calling out Justice Roberts!
August 6, 2020
‘Hell yes we’re packing the court!’
October 20, 2020
Check out the ‘decolonizing’ quote in paragraph 10… Straight out of Marxist Race Theory…
September 24, 2020
Biden is seriously frightened of releasing his radical Supreme Court list…
September 22, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy