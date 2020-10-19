https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/evil-among-us-leftist-antifa-performs-satanic-ritual-street-eat-heart-symbolic-president-trump-video/

Far left Antifa held a satanic ritual in the street over the weekend.
This time the Antifa drank blood and squeezed a heart in the street.

The Antifa demons then danced around a burning US flag chanting, “Praise to the chaos god!”

This is evil in our streets.
This is what we are up against this year.

God help us.

