https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/evil-among-us-leftist-antifa-performs-satanic-ritual-street-eat-heart-symbolic-president-trump-video/

Far left Antifa held a satanic ritual in the street over the weekend.

This time the Antifa drank blood and squeezed a heart in the street.

The Antifa demons then danced around a burning US flag chanting, “Praise to the chaos god!”

This is evil in our streets.

This is what we are up against this year.

Antifa performs a Satanic ritual. Yes, that’s a heart. pic.twitter.com/Q8O5odxQlx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 19, 2020

God help us.

Antifa burn the US flag and eat a heart symbolic of the President during an anti-democrat violence protest in #Boston #Massachusetts on 10.18.2020 pic.twitter.com/eLdOW8YNyg — Al The Great (@realAlTheGreat) October 18, 2020

