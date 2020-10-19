https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/evil-among-us-leftist-antifa-performs-satanic-ritual-street-eat-heart-symbolic-president-trump-video/
Far left Antifa held a satanic ritual in the street over the weekend.
This time the Antifa drank blood and squeezed a heart in the street.
The Antifa demons then danced around a burning US flag chanting, “Praise to the chaos god!”
This is evil in our streets.
This is what we are up against this year.
Antifa performs a Satanic ritual. Yes, that’s a heart. pic.twitter.com/Q8O5odxQlx
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 19, 2020
God help us.
Antifa burn the US flag and eat a heart symbolic of the President during an anti-democrat violence protest in #Boston #Massachusetts on 10.18.2020 pic.twitter.com/eLdOW8YNyg
— Al The Great (@realAlTheGreat) October 18, 2020
