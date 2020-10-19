https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/exclusive-new-photo-shows-hunter-bidens-indicted-business-partner-devon-archer-meeting-joe-biden-vp-office-hunters-lawyers-later-told-burisma-take-photo/

Via The Dilly Show.

A new photo of Hunter Biden’s business partner Devon Archer meeting with Vice President Joe Biden in his office in 2014 was released today.

The image and another from Joe Biden’s ceremonial office ran in a Russia Today broadcast in 2014.

The room in this photo which ran in the Russia Today segment appears to be the Vice President’s ceremonial office.

TRENDING: BREAKING NEWS: Here’s Why the Mayor of Moscow’s Wife Paid Hunter Biden $3.5 Million… And Likely More!

Here’s another photo of the VP ceremonial office.

Documents released last week by The New York Post show that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.

The footage is from Russia Today back in 2014 when Russia went to war with Ukraine.

The attorneys for Rosemont Seneca Partners — Hunter Biden and Devon Archer’s company — later wrote Burisma and told them to remove the photo from their webpage!!

Here is a copy of that letter.

Devon Archer was convicted of misusing proceeds from a $60 million bond sale involving the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

The video played on The Dilley Show earlier today.

[embedded content]

More…

BREAKING: As VP, on 4/14/14 Joe Biden had his scheduling aide call his son’s business partner (Devon Archer) to a private meeting w/ Joe at the White House. The very next day Burisma dropped a 6-figure load of cash into Hunter & Devon’s bank account. This is about Joe, not Hunter https://t.co/qoMk8hRMR3 — ThenAtlasSpoke (@ThenAtlasSpoke) October 19, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

