President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is set to air a new line up of advertisements at midnight tonight targeting Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden on a variety of issues ranging from policy to the growing controversy that he is facing regarding his son.

The new ad buy—five ads in all—centers on Trump’s “Promises Made, Promises Kept” campaign theme and casts Biden as someone who has achieved little over his nearly five decades in public office.

In a nearly 2-minute ad, the Trump campaign highlights a powerful speech that was given by UFC Champ Jorge Masvidal—a key advocate in Fighters Against Socialism, a program that includes MMA fighters that campaign for the president.

In the ad, Masvidal states:

I’m gonna let you in on something. The Democrats just think that they’re entitled to the Latino vote. They think that we just have to hand it over to them. That’s right. We sure as hell don’t. They’ve got to show us what they can do for us, what they can do for our communities. We’re not going to buy the same wolf tickets and false promises that destroyed great countries like Venezuela and Cuba. It’s not gonna happen. You know what else is not gonna work for them? Playing “Despacito” on your cellphone to pander to us. Hell no. You gotta give us some credit for having heads on our shoulders. I’m going to wrap this up with some words of Barack Obama; he said, “Elections have consequences.” That is true. And those words have never been more true than they are today. We either re-elect President Trump and Keep America Great … or we let Joe Biden destroy the greatest country the world has ever seen. Now, I’m a professional athlete and I’ve been one for most of my life so I’ve seen things through a sports lens; that makes Donald Trump our head coach and before the global pandemic we were winning Super Bowls. And when you’re winning Super Bowls you don’t fire the coach—it doesn’t matter if you don’t like the plays he runs, the players he puts on the field, or what he says on Twitter. You sure as hell don’t replace him for another coach that’s been in the business for 47 years at every level and never won a f***ing game.

The ad will be featured on the YouTube masthead, which is the most viewed ad unit on the internet and has greater reach than MSNBC and CNN combined.

Other ads highlight a variety of issues ranging from Biden’s tax policy to the growing controversy that he is facing regarding his son.

One ad, titled, “Now We Know Why Joe Got So Angry,” highlights the growing controversy Biden faces about his actions as vice president with regard to his son’s foreign business dealings. The ad seeks to cast the Biden family as corrupt and shows Biden repeatedly getting angry when asked about his son’s foreign business dealings.

Another ad, titled, “Influence,” gets more specific about the allegations facing Biden that stem from his son’s overseas business dealings and highlights explosive reporting from the New York Post about the matter.

A fourth ad, titled, “Joe Biden Wants Your Money,” highlights Biden’s tax plan compared to Trump’s tax cuts and tells viewers that Biden will raise their taxes.

The final ad features first lady Melania Trump discussing the health benefits of getting parents back to work and sending kids back to school after living through an abnormal time due to the pandemic.

“When children are out of school they are missing more than just time in the classroom,” Melania Trump said. “They are missing the laughter of their friends and the joy of recess and play. Children’s mental health and social development must be as much of a priority as physical health. The same is true for parents. Many will be forced to make stressful choices between caring for their children and going back to work and we must address those needs as well as their own mental health and well being.”

