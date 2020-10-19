https://cnsnews.com/article/national/susan-jones/jake-tapper-slams-lara-trump-i-think-you-were-mocking-his-bidens

CNN’s Jake Tapper loses his temper with Lara Bush, the president’s daughter-in-law. (Photo: Screen capture)

(CNSNews.com) – To call Jake Tapper’s Sunday interview with Lara Trump contentious may be understating it.

The CNN anchor was impatient, rude and angry as he brought the interview to an abrupt end.

Tapper accused Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, of mocking Joe Biden’s stutter, even though she said she had no idea that Biden overcame stuttering; and Tapper also accused Lara of diagnosing Biden’s cognitive decline without a medical license.

At the end of the interview, Lara Trump told Tapper, “I genuinely feel sorry for Joe Biden.”

“I appreciate it,” Tapper shot back. “I’m sure it was from a place of concern. We all — we all believe that,” he sneered.

Here’s a partial transcript of an interview that leaves no doubt about partisan media activists working hard to defeat Trump and elect Biden:

Midway through the interview, Tapper told Lara, “I want to ask you a question about the fact that former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has told friends about President Trump — quote – ‘The depths of his dishonesty is just astounding to me, the dishonesty, the transactional nature of every relationship, though it’s more pathetic than anything else. He is the most flawed person I have ever met in my life’ — unquote.

“How do you explain why so many senior-level people who have worked with President Trump have concluded that he’s unfit for office?”

(Lara Trump said she’d like Kelly to explain why he kept working for Trump if that’s how he felt.)

“And what I’ll tell you is, this president doesn’t pay attention to that nonsense,” Lara continued. “I can tell you that he is attacked every single day. You guys know it. He puts his head down, he works, and he gets things done. That is why we saw the greatest economy in the world leading up to the artificial interruption of COVID from this president, the lowest unemployment numbers in the history of America.”

Tapper interrupted: “I don’t know what — I don’t know what that means, an artificial interruption. The pandemic hit.”

“Meaning we would never be in this place were it not for a global pandemic that no one saw coming, that no one predicted,” Lara said, explaining the obvious.

“OK, I want to ask you about a couple things about things that you’ve done on the campaign trail,” Tapper said. “Joe Biden, as we all know, has worked to overcome a stutter. And one of the speakers at the Democratic Convention was a young boy who the vice president inspired, named Brayden Harrington. Take a listen.”Tapper said.

(In the video clip, the young boy, who stutters, said, “It was really amazing to hear that someone like me became vice president.”)

“Brayden Harrington, a very brave young boy,” Tapper said. He then played a video of something Lara said about Joe Biden: “Every time he comes on stage, and they turn to him, I’m like, Joe, can you get it out? Let’s get the words out, Joe. You kind of feel bad for him,” Lara said in the video.

Tapper, scolding, told Lara, “How do you think it makes a little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like that?”

“First and foremost, I had no idea that Joe Biden ever suffered from a stutter,” Lara said. “I think what we see on stage with Joe Biden, Jake, is very clearly a cognitive decline. That’s what I’m referring to. It makes me uncomfortable to watch somebody on stage search for questions and try and figure out an answer.”

Tapper started speaking over his guest, finally accusing her, “I think that you were mocking his stutter.”

Lara, still trying to make her point, started to say, “I had no idea Joe Biden–“

“Yes, I think you were mocking his stutter,” an angry Tapper said.

“Of course I wasn’t, Jake. Wow,” Lara said as he kept cutting her off.

“And I think you have absolutely no standing to diagnose somebody’s cognitive decline, especially–” Tapper started to say.

“I’m not diagnosing. I’m saying that we see the Joe Biden of today is not the Joe Biden of five years ago, of 10 years ago,” Lara said.

“I would think that somebody in the Trump family would be more sensitive to people who do not have medical licenses diagnosing politicians from afar,” Tapper said. “Plenty of people have diagnosed your father from afar. And I’m sure it offends you — your father-in-law from afar. I’m sure it offends you. You don’t have any standing to say–“

“I’m not diagnosing him,” Lara cut in. “What I’m saying, Jake, is that we can clearly see that Joe Biden is struggling –“

“You just talked about a cognitive decline,” Tapper interrupted. “I have one last question for you, Lara.”

Lara Trump finished her thought that Biden’s struggles on stage can be “very concerning to a lot of people that this could be the leader of the free world. That’s all I’m saying.”

Tapper did not ask another question. Instead, as Lara tried to make her point, he ended the interview, speaking over her: “Thank you, Lara Trump.”

“I genuinely feel sorry for Joe Biden,” Lara Trump said again.

“I appreciate it. I’m sure it was from a place of concern. We all — we all believe that,” Tapper said sarcastically. “Lara Trump, thank you so much.”

