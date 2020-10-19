https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/19/fire-all-of-them-more-than-650-teachers-called-in-sick-monday-in-idahos-largest-public-school-district/

Corey A. DeAngelis, director of school choice at the Reason Foundation, reports Monday that more than 500 teachers will take place in a “sick-out” Tuesday at the West Ada School District in Idaho, meaning that classes will be canceled for the second day in a row.

KTVB reports:

Classes were canceled on Monday after 652 teachers called in sick, leaving the district with far too few substitutes to fill in the gaps.

The planned “sick-outs” came after the West Ada School Board voted to allow students to return to in-person classes on alternating days starting Monday, despite Ada County being in the “red” category. Multiple teachers at the meeting expressed concern that safety measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 were inadequate or would not be followed in an in-person learning setting.

Teachers need to decide if they’re essential workers or not.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...