Corey A. DeAngelis, director of school choice at the Reason Foundation, reports Monday that more than 500 teachers will take place in a “sick-out” Tuesday at the West Ada School District in Idaho, meaning that classes will be canceled for the second day in a row.

KTVB reports:

Classes were canceled on Monday after 652 teachers called in sick, leaving the district with far too few substitutes to fill in the gaps. The planned “sick-outs” came after the West Ada School Board voted to allow students to return to in-person classes on alternating days starting Monday, despite Ada County being in the “red” category. Multiple teachers at the meeting expressed concern that safety measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 were inadequate or would not be followed in an in-person learning setting.

The largest school district in Idaho didn’t open in person today because of a teacher “sick out” The district just informed families that schools won’t open tomorrow either because over 500 teachers already called in sick. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2020

This uneven power dynamic is the main problem with K-12 education We should fund students instead of institutions. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2020

If a grocery store doesn’t reopen families can take their money elsewhere If a school doesn’t reopen families should similarly be able to take their children’s education dollars elsewhere. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2020

Every one of them should be fired. Every single one. — ThePaperclipMaximizer (@DeepInTropics) October 19, 2020

They deserve the Ronald Reagan-Air Traffic Controllers treatment — EMUProf (@EmuProf) October 19, 2020

Candidly I’m more interested in the number of pink slips that are handed out — Jimmy D (@dmajik_dfm) October 19, 2020

I would just let the teachers use up all their sick time. — Eightisenough (@bayareagirl2012) October 19, 2020

Exactly. Bring in subs who want to teach, and start charging the teachers PTO. — Bill D. Newberry (@wdnewberry) October 19, 2020

Time to fire a whole bunch of teachers. Approximately 500. — Robbie Clark (@f1xxxar) October 19, 2020

Enough is enough. How much longer are we going to accept this manufactured “crisis”?? We gave them 15 days and they took our lives. — Beatrice Cardenas (@RealBetyCardens) October 19, 2020

These teachers have been in grocery stores, Targets, Home Depots, and multiple other places outside their homes for months. This is nonsense. — NH (@TwoQuoque) October 19, 2020

Fire all of them and return the money to the parents. https://t.co/ENS6cApM5V — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 19, 2020

Yep. Every single one. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) October 19, 2020

It’s bad enough they have been given this much power to negatively affect the lives of so many, but it’s even worse they seemingly have no problem using that power, perhaps even relishing in it. — Alberto de la Cruz (@albertodelacruz) October 19, 2020

I’m a teacher, and I couldn’t agree more. Fire them! Do your damn jobs! — 🇺🇸 MetsGrouch 🇺🇸 (@MetsGrouch) October 19, 2020

Why isn’t this on the table? Why wouldn’t parents deserve a stipend when constitutionally protected public services fail to deliver? — Kristin from Brooklyn (@kristinbrooklyn) October 19, 2020

You know what prevents this? Being a right to work state like Michigan where the unions no longer have the control they once did — mom mommy mom mom mommy (@V5mommy) October 19, 2020

I hope they can prove their illnesses. Otherwise, don’t pay them and fire them for malfeasance. — David Willford (@Dave_Willford) October 19, 2020

Everyone should be talking about how much this hurts the kids – from Kindergarten on up to college-They are all missing out on learning – all learning less – some drastically less First graders got half of last year and 2 days a week of this year? How does that bode for a child — SeeJaneVote (@janiedelaney) October 19, 2020

I’m jealous of anyone who is getting 2 days a week — EMUProf (@EmuProf) October 19, 2020

Someone should tell them to listen to the data scientists. https://t.co/7Jih99m9lc — Isaiah Leslie (@Isaiah_Leslie) October 19, 2020

Walmart workers show up every day for a lot less money. — Craig Zimmerman (@craigzimmerman6) October 19, 2020

They probably all have signs in their yards and hearts in their windows praising essential workers, but when it came time for them – arguably the most essential – they instead call out sick. — T is for Tyrant (@Cap2vator) October 19, 2020

Silver lining. Home school and never send your child to gubmint indoctrination centers again. — BRMac (@BRMac6) October 19, 2020

Refund property taxes now. — ImportantOpinonsIPost (@ShitpostinMa) October 19, 2020

Teachers need to decide if they’re essential workers or not.

