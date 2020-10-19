https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/first-time-since-2004-americans-identify-gop-screwball-democrats/

For the first time since January 2004 more Americans identify with the Republican Party today over the screwball Democrats.

Reporter Ryan Girdusky posted this list earlier today from Gallup News.

Back in January 2004 Republicans held an advantage 33 to 31.

Then it’s been a long drought until today.

The American people support the Trump agenda.

The globalist left is only out for power.

Which party do you identify with before an election (Gallup): 2020

GOP: 28%

Dem: 27% 2018

GOP: 29%

Dem: 35% 2016

GOP: 27%

Dem: 32% 2014

GOP: 26%

Dem: 32% 2012

GOP: 30%

Dem: 35% 2010

GOP: 29%

Dem: 32% 2008

GOP: 33%

Dem: 34% 2006

GOP: 29%

Dem: 35% 2004

GOP: 34%

Dem: 37% — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 19, 2020

