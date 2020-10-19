https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/first-time-since-2004-americans-identify-gop-screwball-democrats/
For the first time since January 2004 more Americans identify with the Republican Party today over the screwball Democrats.
Reporter Ryan Girdusky posted this list earlier today from Gallup News.
Back in January 2004 Republicans held an advantage 33 to 31.
Then it’s been a long drought until today.
The American people support the Trump agenda.
The globalist left is only out for power.
Which party do you identify with before an election (Gallup):
2020
GOP: 28%
Dem: 27%
2018
GOP: 29%
Dem: 35%
2016
GOP: 27%
Dem: 32%
2014
GOP: 26%
Dem: 32%
2012
GOP: 30%
Dem: 35%
2010
GOP: 29%
Dem: 32%
2008
GOP: 33%
Dem: 34%
2006
GOP: 29%
Dem: 35%
2004
GOP: 34%
Dem: 37%
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 19, 2020