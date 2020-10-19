https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/19/garbage-person-alert-notorious-talk-radio-troll-michael-savage-shames-ailing-rush-limbaugh-for-crying-about-his-cancer-on-air/

On his show today, Rush Limbaugh updated his listeners on how his fight against cancer is going:

A lot of people are praying for Limbaugh today.

But far-Right talk radio host and well documented jackhole Michael Savage took a different approach to the news:

What the hell would Michael Savage know about dignity?

Scum. Michael Savage is absolute scum.

Safe bet he never had any to begin with.

