https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/19/garbage-person-alert-notorious-talk-radio-troll-michael-savage-shames-ailing-rush-limbaugh-for-crying-about-his-cancer-on-air/

On his show today, Rush Limbaugh updated his listeners on how his fight against cancer is going:

#RushLimbaugh updates audience: some disease progression on his lung cancer scan, so treatment will be tweaked. Upbeat nonetheless: “It’s a great thing to wake up each morning. Stop and thank God when you do.” He says he is humbled by all the prayers; so let us multiply them. — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) October 19, 2020

A lot of people are praying for Limbaugh today.

Prayers for my friend @RealRLimbaugh — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 19, 2020

Prayers for Rush Limbaugh — Ari David (@AriDavidUSA) October 19, 2020

Prayers going out to #rushlimbaugh and his family. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 19, 2020

My heart and prayers go out to @rushlimbaugh and his loved ones. I pray for comfort to find each of you, and especially to find Rush. May comfort and peace usher you into Heaven when God calls you home.#Patriots and fans will honor you. Great work sir. Godspeed. — Pyretta Blaze 🎮🥄🦓 (@thePyrettaBlaze) October 19, 2020

But far-Right talk radio host and well documented jackhole Michael Savage took a different approach to the news:

Limbaugh’s crying about his cancer on air! Worst 15 minutes in radio history! Spilled a large coffee all over counter and floor. I PROMISE MY AUDIENCE THIS- I WILL NOT DRAG YOU DOWN WITH ME! Best wishes RUSH, but stop and leave the stage with dignity. — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) October 19, 2020

What the hell would Michael Savage know about dignity?

compare this to Lou Gehrig in Yankee Stadium — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) October 19, 2020

Scum. Michael Savage is absolute scum.

Terrible take man. — Thomas Bonavita (@tombonavita) October 19, 2020

Horrible take. — Chris Giblin (@RCGibby73) October 19, 2020

I’m so sorry that Rush can’t process his cancer according to your standards. — Jay (@OneFineJay) October 19, 2020

Way out of line here. Classless statement — John Mack (@JohnMack78) October 19, 2020

What a disgusting tweet.

Have a little compassion, for goodness sake! — Ge👻rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) October 19, 2020

Where the hell is your compassion .. — Chrissy (@ChrissyCmc) October 19, 2020

Safe bet he never had any to begin with.

