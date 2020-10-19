https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgetown-peter-strzok-fbi-lisa-page/2020/10/19/id/992731

Fired FBI agent Peter Strzok has been hired as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service.

The former FBI agent was fired after anti-Trump text messages between himself and FBI attorney Lisa Page, with whom he was having an extramarital affair, were made public.

Fox News reported the story, noting Georgetown lists Strzok as an adjunct professor on the school’s website, and Strzok also has added the title to his personal Twitter bio.

The Associated Press also noted the job in a story in September.

In Strzok and Page’s texts they vowed they would stop Trump’s election, but an independent investigation showed they did nothing illegal. Strzok had been part of the probes into then-Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s email server, as well as the probe of potential Russian ties to the Trump campaign.

The surfacing of his email exchanges with Page got him removed from the Russia investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

