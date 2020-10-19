http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZvyuzO6DSWs/

Georgetown University has hired fired FBI special agent Peter Strzok as an adjunct professor at the university’s Walsh School of Foreign Service, the school of international relations at Georgetown.

Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok is listed as an undergraduate adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service, according to the university’s website.

Moreover, Georgetown University is mentioned in the bio of Strzok’s Twitter account.

According to the school’s Coursicle page, Strzok will be teaching a “Counterintelligence & Nat’l Security” class in the fall 2020 semester, which is worth three credits toward an accredited university degree.

“Counterintelligence and National Security The faculty for this new seminar is in a VERY high-level Intel position!” reads the course description. “Counterintelligence and National Security is an upper class seminar which explores the theory and practice of counterintelligence as a part of U.S. national security.”

The course will also use “real world examples” involving “traditional intelligence collection, economic espionage, and disinformation.”

The description goes on to note that the course will be “taught from a practitioner’s perspective,” and is “designed to expose students to the type of issues and work they would be expected to perform as entry level professional employees within the U.S. intelligence community.”

Strzok was fired from the FBI in 2018 after the department which oversees personal disciplinary matters ruled the disgraced FBI agent would face a “demotion and 60-day suspension.”

Strzok was one of the primary subjects in the highly anticipated Justice Department inspector general report released in 2018 on the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) handling of Hillary Clinton email investigation, which found the now-fired agent possessed a “biased state of mind” and a “willingness to take action” during the probe.

Text messages exchanged between Strzok and then-FBI lawyer and his alleged lover, Lisa Page, showed the fired agent’s disdain for Donald Trump’s candidacy during the 2016 presidential election. Among the exchanges, Page sent a text message to Strzok asking “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president right? Right?!” to which Strzok replied, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

After his firing, Strzok created a Twitter account, which he uses, in part, to issue anti-Trump tweets, joining the likes of other fired and disgraced former FBI personnel, such as his alleged lover Lisa Page, as well as former FBI director James Comey, who now openly share their contempt for the president on social media.

Georgetown University did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

