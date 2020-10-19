https://the-liberty-daily.myshopify.com/collections/accessories/products/my-other-mask-is-a-gun-face-diaper

These reusable cloth face masks made of 100% Polyester provide a physical barrier around the face from all annoying liberals. Great for everyday use for overall protection.

One size

100% Polyester

Elastic earloops

Double Layered

Designed & Made in the U.S.A.

(Shipping times may vary, on average 4-7 business days)

Back to Face Diapers

Use left/right arrows to navigate the slideshow or swipe left/right if using a mobile device

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...