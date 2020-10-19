https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rudy-giuliani-hunter-biden-fbi-laptop/2020/10/19/id/992606

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Monday insisted that the details discovered on Hunter Biden’s purported laptop point to a “criminal conspiracy by the Bidens to sell out the United States of America.”

“All I can do is speak the truth,” Giuliani told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “I’ve been threatened. I lost clients. I lost friends. I’ve been investigated by the southern district of New York for no reason at all except harassment. They’ve done everything to silence me they can possibly do. All that does is make me more determined because they are hurting my country very, very badly.”

Last week, the New York Post published several stories based on material Giuliani provided the newspaper.

“What they leave behind in Ukraine and China, in Russia, is the impression that we’re a corrupt country, that all of us are corrupt,” Giuliani told Bartiromo.

Giuliani also Monday said he’s viewed the computer’s hard drive “completely,” and it contains a “damning piece of evidence not just against Joe Biden, but against a number of members of his family. What it shows is out of the words of his son, a 30-year conspiracy, in which his son, his brother, several other relatives would act as bagmen, meaning they would collect the money, and at least half of it would go back to Joe. Sometimes more.”

He added that if the intelligence service under President Barack Obama didn’t know what was going on, “they didn’t know deliberately.”

“His contacts with Ukraine, Russia, China, had to be monitored,” said Giuliani. “He’s the son of the vice president. Meanwhile, half the time he’s out on crack. Just look at the photographs. Out on crack during most of the time. You don’t think the Chinese have that? You don’t think the Russians have that?”

He added that the FBI didn’t send the information it had to Congress because “there’s a small group at the top of the FBI that hates Trump. And they haven’t been rooted out. They haven’t been taken out. They’re still there. And they hate this country.”

