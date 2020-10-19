https://www.theepochtimes.com/giuliani-more-coming-out-about-bidens-after-last-weeks-reports_3544221.html

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani revealed there will be more emails and information coming out after the New York Post’s reporting last week on alleged communication about a meeting between former Vice President Joe Biden and a Ukrainian gas official.

“Yes … there’s more coming out,” he told Fox Business on Monday morning. “There’s more money,” Giuliani said. “There’s some pretty … disgusting things this family was involved with. Really disgusting.” He did not elaborate.

Giuliani, who has come under fire in recent years for traveling to Ukraine and accused of spreading Russian disinformation, said he will not release all of the information at once. The former mayor previously told The Epoch Times that he took steps to authenticate a laptop hard drive that purportedly belonged to Hunter Biden.

“The only reason why I’m putting it out this way is because if I put it all out at once they just dismiss it all at once,” he said, presumably referring to Biden’s campaign. “My hope is that with the accumulation of this, people will see the truth,” he added.

Last week, a spokesman for the Biden campaign denied that a meeting took place between the former vice president and a Ukrainian gas company advisor while he was in office. Neither Biden nor the campaign have disputed the authenticity of the emails. The NY Post also published several photos of Hunter Biden that were apparently sourced from the hard drive.

Last week, he and his attorney, Robert Costello, checked some of the written notes in the drive against samples of Hunter Biden’s handwriting, matched details about undisclosed meetings with confidential information they had already obtained from other sources, and verified the email addresses in the data trove, among other steps. Giuliani said the drive contains roughly 800 of Hunter Biden’s personal photos, including some that Giuliani alleges show illegal acts. The Epoch Times could not independently verify the claim as Giuliani declined to provide a copy of the files.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden waves as he walks out of Air Force Two with his granddaughter, Finnegan Biden (C) and son Hunter Biden (R) upon their arrival in Beijing on Dec. 4, 2013. (Ng Han Guan/AFP via Getty Images)

Costello allegedly received a copy of the hard drive in August from the owner of a Mac repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, and handed it to Giuliani three weeks ago, according to the former mayor. Trump’s former chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, negotiated an exclusive deal with the Post and Giuliani handed a copy of the drive over to the newspaper on Oct. 10. The Post conducted its own authentication effort, Giuliani said.

Over the weekend, several Democratic officials asserted that the reports on the Biden family dealings are part of a Russian disinformation campaign intended to help President Donald Trump.

One of them, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on CNN, “we know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin. That’s been clear for well over a year now that they’ve been pushing this false narrative about this vice president and his son.”

But on Monday, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said there is no information suggesting that the laptop information is part of a Russian campaign.

“Let me be clear: the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that. And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress,” he told Fox News.

Ivan Pentchoucov contributed to this report.

