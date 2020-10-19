http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LWNlDVDe5po/

Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) urged the American public to be “very skeptical” when it comes to taking a vaccine released by the Food and Drug Administration.

In an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Cuomo said that he is not “confident” in the health experts in this federal administration and their health administration, even though Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Anthony Fauci has said he trusts them.

“Well, first, how confident am I? I’m not that confident,” Cuomo told host George Stephanopoulos. “But my opinion doesn’t matter. I don’t believe the American people are that confident. You’re going to say to the American people now, here’s a vaccine, it was new, it was done quickly, but trust this federal administration and their health administration that it’s safe? And we’re not 100 percent sure of the consequences. I think it’s going to be a very skeptical American public about taking the vaccine, and they should be.”

“The CDC, George, and the FDA doesn’t have any credibility,” he added. “You have Dr. Fauci now saying that they basically tried to muzzle him. He has the highest credibility in the nation on this issue, and then not only is the vaccine safe, this administration is learning nothing from the past. What they’re saying is the day we get the vaccine, that’s when it ends. That’s not true. The day we get a vaccine, we then have to prove to the American people it’s safe. We then have to administer millions of doses, and that is a massive undertaking that this administration hasn’t even talked about and is going to take months. And if it’s not done right, will be a debacle like back in January and February when we made so many mistakes with this COVID virus.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

