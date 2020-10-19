https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chuck-grassley-covid-19-relief-republicans/2020/10/19/id/992698

Republicans in the Senate do not need to talk about a multitrillion-dollar bill for coronavirus relief because the $500 billion bill that will come up for a vote this week addresses “what’s really urgent,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Monday.

“Republicans in the United States Senate this week are going to move through what is really urgent and what we know that there is bipartisan agreement on, and see if we can get some debate in the United States Senate to move something along,” Grassley told Fox News’ “Outnumbered Overtime.” “We can’t wait for [Treasury Secretary Steven] Mnuchin and [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi to get together.”

The bill, scheduled for a vote Wednesday, includes funds to expand federal unemployment benefits, provide over $100 billion to schools, replenish the Paycheck Protection Program, and fund vaccine production and distribution.

The money for PPP will be similar to what was in the CARES Act last March, at about $300 billion, and “lesser amounts for testing and for getting COVID vaccines out,” Grassley said.

The Democrats will not like the bill, Grassley said, but to “move things here, you’ve got to at least bring things up for discussion.”

“If the Democrats don’t give it 60 votes for that, then they are really saying they don’t want anything, even if there’s good bipartisan agreement on all the parts,” Grassley said.

Meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote Tuesday about whether a subpoena should be issued for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after his social media site blocked users from sharing New York Post reports about Hunter Biden, the son of Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

“They ought to be brought in to testify,” Grassley said. “Hopefully they will answer on a voluntary basis, so the subpoena doesn’t have to be issued. It’s all about freedom of speech, freedom of the press . . . we shouldn’t have these platforms, social media, Twitter, Facebook, et cetera, holding up discussions of importance to people or denying people the right to know.”

The Senate will also vote this week on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and that will pass not just because Republicans have 51 votes, but because of her qualifications, Grassley said.

