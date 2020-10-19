https://justthenews.com/government/local/high-magnitude-earthquake-alaska-prompts-tsunami-warning-monday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Alaska was struck with a 7.5 magnitude earthquake on Monday, which prompted a tsunami warning across a nearly one thousand-mile stretch of the state’s southern coast.

The warning lifted Monday night as residents of Sand Point, a city of fewer than 1,000 people off the Alaska Peninsula, breathed a sigh of relief.

By late afternoon Monday, waves in vulnerable areas were less than 2 feet, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Paul Caruso told the Associated Press that the reason so many high-magnitude quakes take place in the reason is because “this is an area where the Pacific Plate is sub-ducting underneath the North American Plate. And because of that, the Pacific Plate actually goes underneath the North American Plate, where it melts.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

