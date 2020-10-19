https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/19/hot-take-just-because-hunter-bidens-laptop-isnt-part-of-the-russian-disinformation-campaign-doesnt-mean-russias-not-behind-everything/

In case you missed it, DNI John Ratcliffe said this morning that there’s “no intelligence” to support the theory that the Hunter Biden laptop cluster is “part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

DNI Ratcliffe says there is “no intelligence” that the Hunter Biden laptop is part of a Russian disinformation campaign, as Schiff and others have suggested. “If it was, I would know that, and it’s not.” https://t.co/vG3jIk5gMK — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 19, 2020

But Washington Post columnist and CNN political analyst Josh Rogin is reading between the lines to give us the “more accurate” framing:

More accurate would be to say there’s no intel the laptop is part of THE Russian disinformation campaign. But plenty of intelligence there is a Russian disinformation campaign: https://t.co/8EpgZicBLF https://t.co/I6LNhc9aVW — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) October 19, 2020

Josh is nothing if not tenacious.

RUSSIA IS BEHIND ALL OF IT.

You must get paid every time you tweet “Russia”. It’s white noise now fella. — Dennis H (@dentrev1) October 19, 2020

Jesus…. You are part of the problem man. — judu sumu (@judusumu) October 19, 2020

Go home; you’re drunk, Josh. — The Middle (@themiddlepartss) October 19, 2020

