In case you missed it, DNI John Ratcliffe said this morning that there’s “no intelligence” to support the theory that the Hunter Biden laptop cluster is “part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

But Washington Post columnist and CNN political analyst Josh Rogin is reading between the lines to give us the “more accurate” framing:

Josh is nothing if not tenacious.

RUSSIA IS BEHIND ALL OF IT.

