On Monday, House Republicans formally requested that Attorney General William Barr appoint a special prosecutor to investigate allegations arising from a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

In a letter released Monday morning, eleven Members of Congress urged Barr to initiate an investigation into whether the younger Biden used his father, Joe Biden’s, position as Vice President to gain the upper hand in international business deals. The Post story, as the Daily Wire reported last week, claims that emails, found on a computer allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, substantiate such allegations.

The story remains controversial, with Democrats and other left-leaning activists suggesting, over the weekend, that the laptop — and subsequent stories about its contents — were planted by Russians, intent on upending the 2020 presidential campaign through the spread of misinformation.

Although the story has yet to be confirmed, the Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, did say, Monday morning, that there is no evidence to suggest the story is part of a “disinformation campaign.”

“Let me be clear, the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that and we shared no intelligence with chairman Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” he told Fox Business. “It’s simply not true.”

House Republicans, then, want answers about “[former Vice President Joe] Biden’s reported participation with his son’s business, dealings, specifically whether the former vice president (1) received foreign monies during his tenure in the Obama administration and (2) if former Vice President Biden allowed his son to peddle access to his father with foreign business entities,” the letter notes.

The Biden campaign, of course, denies any wrongdoing. The candidate himself has yet to address the allegations, though, responding aggressively to one CBS reporter who questioned him on the story Saturday and answering only questions about preferred milkshake flavors at a campaign stop on Sunday. Late Sunday night, CBS reported that Biden will not hold any public or press events ahead of the presidential debate on Thursday.

House Republicans are also requesting information from the Department of Justice itself. According to Fox News, other GOP House Members are requesting to know whether the FBI was in possession of information about Hunter Biden’s business dealings (from the laptop in question or elsewhere) and kept the information out of the public eye.

“If the FBI was, in fact, in possession of this evidence and failed to alert the White House to its existence that would have given even more weight to the president’s legal defense, this was a gross error in judgment and a severe violation of trust,” that letter, signed by 19 House Republicans, says.

It is not likely Barr or the DOJ at large will respond to either request ahead of the presidential election, which will take place on November 3rd, but the letters initiate a paper trail that House Republicans can return to in a potential Biden administration, if necessary.

