RUSH: Becky’s in San Antonio, Texas. Great to have you with us. Hi.
CALLER: Good morning, Rush. Well, it’s afternoon now. I just want to let you know, you’ve got two more fans traveling to Tennessee right now that listen to your show every chance we get, and we are praying for you. But my topic this morning is, I told my husband last week when Kamala Harris locked down because a couple of her members got COVID, I said, “This is nothing more than an opportunity for her to sit back and get educated on what is going to with what’s going on with Biden right now.”
They are getting prepped on how to answer questions and how not to answer questions, and then when the story got even more hyped up and Biden was asked about it and got so angry, then he locked down, and he is also getting prepped, in my opinion, about how to answer the media when they want to ask him about this particular topic with his son.
The interesting thing I think that might happen Thursday night is I believe Trump’s gonna have to jump on the wagon and start talking about this during the debate, because the debate is supposed to be foreign policy, not the other topics that you talked about and that this Biden promoter that is going to be the moderator really wants to talk about. She doesn’t want to go there. But this topic Thursday night is supposed to be foreign policy. They are going to try to distract as much as possible ’cause they know this story’s true.
RUSH: Well, it is, but she’s already said that this subject is not coming up. And if Trump brings it up, if Trump brings it up, she’s gonna move in and she’s gonna say, “Sorry, Mr. President, this is not one of the topics for the debate tonight. We have a limited amount of time. Your party agreed with the rules. The vice president’s people agreed with the rules, and the rules are that these are the topics and the Hunter Biden story is not one. Thank you, Mr. President.”
He’ll be trying to say what he wants to say, but she is not gonna go there. I don’t think that’s what they’re doing by locking down. Look, Biden knows everything there is about this laptop circumstance. In fact, at some point I’ve gotta delve into another part of this that needs to be exposed because I think — we’ve all heard — I don’t know if you’ve heard or not — opps, just saw the clock. I gotta take a break. I don’t want to get started with this and have to stop. So hang on. We’ll be right back and continue in a minute.
RUSH: I got an email: “Dear Mr. Limbaugh. One of my cleaning people, a Trump supporter, told me that she saw some of a rally this past weekend. She was really upset that Trump was making fun of Hunter Biden and his drug addiction. Now, my sister-in-law is a hard-core conservative Trump supporter. My sister-in-law wrote me that so many young friends of their kids killed with drugs, that making fun of Hunter because of his drug addiction made her feel a little horrible.
“Mr. Limbaugh, I know you have access to the president. You need to tell him, I think the emphasis for the president who’s made a promise to keep fentanyl out of the country and to work on addiction after he was campaigning in the primary in New Hampshire, he should be on what a corrupt person Joe Biden is, not Hunter. Tell him the story here is Joe Biden, not Hunter.”
And you know, that is a really good point. I think this whole scheme — and you know what the scheme is. I told you Friday what the scheme is. The scheme is Joe Biden gets members of his family employed by companies and organizations doing business with the federal government, maybe even getting on the boards of directors. So that would be Hunter Biden, maybe he was alive, Beau Biden, a sister-in-law or whatever, get ’em on the board, get ’em as employees, get them paid by these people doing business with the federal government that Joe Biden overseas.
Now, these entities cannot give money straight to Joe Biden. So how do they get it to him? Why, they pay his kids. They pay family members that he has made them hire. Looks clean as it can be. Then these kids, these family members have been under orders to send half of what they are paid to the big guy, which has now been confirmed to be Joe Biden. This in turn is how Biden has profited from the relationships that he has with these organizations and companies doing business with the federal government.
I think that it’s Biden who cooks up the whole scheme. I don’t think it’s Hunter. I think Hunter’s pretty much told what to do. Beau Biden was pretty much told what to do, other members of the family. You know John Kerry did same kind of thing here. I think the son, the stepson, I think they’re just the front men. Kerry’s stepson got out of the whole thing. I wonder why? But I think Biden, instead of helping his son deal with this emotional trauma and all that, used him to run this massive scam, to get paid. I think it’s why Hunter went nuts. Think it’s why Hunter had problems dealing with it all.
RUSH: Let me get back and finish this business. I really do believe — and this is bouncing off of an email I got today from a friend who says that one of the people that helps her in her house was very upset when, at one of the rallies, Trump started making fun of Hunter Biden and his drug addiction. That they know a lot of people who have kids who’ve gotten addicted, and it’s not funny, and, well, it’s not something that should be laughed at and so forth.
There are varying opinions on this, I am well aware. But my point is I don’t think Hunter Biden’s a story here. Hunter Biden’s not on a ballot. Hunter Biden is a pawn in all of this. Now, a lot of people think, “No, Rush, you’re missing the point, you’re missing the point. This is how the Biden patriarch is taking care of his family.” I know they all do this in Washington. I’m well aware of this. But something about this — Joe Biden has flown under the radar on all of this stuff for all of these years.
But the guy has four homes now on a senatorial salary of $174,000 a year. And I know how these people in Washington do it. It’s very simple. It’s common practice. You are a senator. It takes a pretty powerful position. Not every member of the House can do this, for example, ’cause there’s 435 of them. By the time you start talking senate or vice president, now you’re talking influence. If you’re vice president, you have influence over a whole lot of things — the defense budget, defense contractors. And those people are eager for government contracts. And they will pay however they have to to get it.
And one of the ways in Washington that this happens is that you pay an influential figure like a vice president or a Senator or the wife of a senator or the wife of a vice president, it doesn’t matter. But you pay somebody that can help you wield influence in Washington, in the area of your business or your service that you earn your living from.
So the way it happens is let’s say you want to do business with China and Ukraine. So you fly over to China in January 2018, take your son with you, take your son Hunter. You introduce Hunter to the ChiComs. The ChiComs want to have an influential relationship with the vice president. They want to have the ability to do whatever it is they want and need to get done. They can’t just pay the vice president off. Can’t just pay the president off. It’s not how it happens.
But what if they hire the vice president’s kid and put him on the board of some company and pay him, in this case, a billion and a half dollars? Okay. Well, that’s a lot of influence. That means that Joe Biden owes you. That means Hunter Biden owes you. Next is Ukraine. Let’s say you want some business in Ukraine, got some stuff going on there. So you take your son Hunter over, and you get him on an energy company board of directors named Burisma.
And then a problem develops. And Burisma pays Hunter $85,000 a month. He’s got no experience in the energy business, none whatsoever. He’s never been in the energy field, couldn’t tell you what it’s about, but he’s on the board, gets 85 grand a month. Everything’s fine and dandy. Except one of the lead government prosecutors in Ukraine, Viktor Shokin, gets very suspicious that something is going on that is not right. He starts an investigation into Burisma and Hunter Biden.
Joe Biden hears about it, goes over to Ukraine, has a meeting with the president of Ukraine, tells the president of Ukraine (imitating Biden), “You know, you guys have a billion dollars in American aid headed your way soon. You want that money?”
“Oh, yeah.”
“Well, then you gotta get this prosecutor going after my son fired.”
“We can’t do that.”
“Yeah, you can, and you got six hours. You want the billion dollars, you gotta get rid of that prosecutor. Prosecutor’s bad news. If you don’t believe me, call the big dog. He’ll take the call.” Meaning Obama. “Call the Obama, if you don’t believe me.”
So as Biden tells the story, he leaves the office of the president of Ukraine, six hours later gets a phone call, says, “Son of a bitch. Prosecutor just got fired.” The billion dollars is saved. How do we know all of this? Joe Biden himself told the very story I just told you to the Council on Foreign Relations in the United States, told them how this happened, bragged about it. They all at the Council on Foreign Relations laughed and applauded.
The point is, though, that this is how people who make $174,000 in Washington end up with four homes and access to private jet hours at hardly any cost. It’s just how it’s done. Now, in the process here, there are records that end up being kept. And I think the scheme is cooked up not by Hunter Biden. I think the scheme is cooked up by his dad. And John Kerry’s stepson was originally part of one of these joint deals. Kerry’s stepson curiously quit. He got out of the whole thing at some point because he was made nervous by it.
Do you think Hunter Biden didn’t know what he was doing was wrong? Do you think he thought he was capable of being on the board of a gas company in a foreign country? Do you think he knows that he’s doing something he’s not qualified for? Do you think he knows that whatever dreams he had for himself in his life, this isn’t it. I mean, this all depends on what happens to his dad. You think he was ever scared to death dealing with the ChiComs? I would have been.
Who does this to their kid? It is evidence that Hunter — to me, anyway — had at least for a while some sort of a normal life. He had a pretty wife, he had three kids, three daughters. And then during the Obama years his life spins out of control. He ends up having an affair with the widow of his brother. He has a baby with some girl in Arkansas. There are lawsuits. He gets kicked out of the military. There’s a messy divorce with massive issues on bad financials.
So he self-medicates to live through what he knew to be wrong activities pushed on him by his father who was taking half of the money Hunter was being paid. That’s how the arrangement worked. I may be too big a softy, but I think Hunter is not to be made fun of. I mean, there are all kinds of jokes on social media about it. Trump has joked too.
Now we got the Hunter laptop. And this laptop ends up at a computer repair shop in Delaware, Biden’s home state? Nobody’s denied that it’s Hunter’s. Hunter hasn’t denied it. Nobody’s denied what’s on this laptop. This laptop well confirms the financial arrangements that I have just shared with you. And they have now added a new wrinkle. Grab audio sound bite number eight. I heard about this over the weekend. When I heard about this over the weekend, it was all I could do to not go to Twitter and start typing a bunch of stuff. That’s a mistake. You can’t start using Twitter that way.
But are you ready? Here is Adam Schiff, here is Pencil Neck. He’s on The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzed over the weekend. And the question, “Well, you know, it’s not like Rudy Giuliani’s peddling this information in a vacuum. It’s made its way all the way to the commander-in-chief with a big smile on his face.”
SCHIFF: The origins of this whole smear are from the Kremlin and the president is only too happy to have Kremlin help in trying to amplify it. I think we know who the driving force behind this smear has been all along, and it’s been the president and the Kremlin.
RUSH: Are you kidding me? So the Hunter Biden laptop and the data that’s on it is Russian? The Russians are engaging in this just the Russians meddled with the election in 2016, all of which has been rendered false. The Russians didn’t do diddly-squat with Donald Trump. There was no collusion. There was no meddling. None whatsoever.
Doesn’t Adam Schiff realize — see, you gotta know the Democrats’ history with the Russians. As far as the Democrats are concerned, the Russians did all this stuff. The Russians meddled in the election, the Russians stole the election from the ever-vigilant Democrats. The Russians did it by colluding with Trump. The Russians are brilliant. The Russians did all this stuff, and now the Russians are behind what’s on Hunter Biden’s laptop.
Do they not realize by saying this that they are validating what’s on that laptop? The Russians to them are unassailable. The Russians to them are unassailable sources. For four years Adam Schiff, the New York Times, the Washington Post all quoted the Russians multiple times a day, every day, for four years in trying to make you and I believe that Donald Trump stole the election by meddling with the Russians. The Russians and their agents were impeccable forces. And so now the Russians are responsible for Hunter Biden’s laptop?
Does Schiff not realize that he’s validating the contents of the laptop by shuffling this off on the Russians? Because in Schiff’s world, the Russians are not liars. The Russians are not bad actors. They are brilliant meddlers! They are brilliant corrupters! They succeeded in stealing the election from Hillary Clinton.
I can’t believe they actually went there. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe was on Maria Bartiromo today, Mornings with Maria. She said to him, “We have been doing a deep dive in this laptop and the Hunter Biden emails. Adam Schiff’s been out this weekend saying all this news about it is just Russian disinformation. Is this Russian disinformation, Director?”
RATCLIFFE: We have shared no intelligence with Chairman Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign. It’s simply not true. Hunter’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign, and I think it’s clear that the American people know that.
RUSH: Right. Oh, so Pencil Neck wants to call it “disinformation,” huh? Oh, he’s trying to discredit it, right? That’s why I think he steps in it. As far as the American people are concerned, when they hear Adam Schiff talk about the Russians, they believe him when they hear the Russians did this or did that. So now when they hear him blame the Russians for Hunter Biden’s laptop, I believe they’re hearing him validate the contents.
What’s next? Oh, yes. Andrea Mitchell, NBC News, Washington, on the Today Show today. Now, they’re not reporting what’s in the emails. This is just… Do I even want to air this? She smears Rudy, claims evidence of Hunter Biden emails could be… Yeah, go ahead and air it. Three, two, one, go!
MITCHELL: NBC News has confirmed that U.S. spy agencies have gathered intelligence that the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was dealing with alleged Russian intelligence agents last year on a trip to Ukraine as part of his effort to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. Last week, Giuliani and former Trump official Steve Bannon provided the New York Post with unverified emails, allegedly linking one of Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian partners with a possible meeting with Joe Biden when he was vice president, a meeting the Biden campaign says never took place. Experts say the emails cannot be authenticated. Some may have been altered or are fake.
RUSH: Uh, wait a minute. That’s not true. How do we know that the Hunter, Joe Biden documents are real? ‘Cause we know that they are. I’ll explain that to you when we come back. But remember, Trump gets impeached for calling the president of Ukraine and asking for an investigation into this. Trump wanted to find out what happened. He knows he’s gonna face Biden, more than likely, in the 2020 presidential race.
The story is out there that Biden’s kid was dubiously involved with Burisma. Everybody’s heard the Biden video bragging about getting the prosecutor fired. It made perfect sense for Trump to want to know what happened. He’s asking the new Ukraine president to dig into it. He gets impeached for it.
RUSH: So the Power Line blog, John Hinderaker. How do we know the Hunter and Joe Biden documents are real? How do we know they’re genuine? Well, first, Biden hasn’t denied that the hard drive belonged to Hunter. The documents contained thereon are real. Nobody’s denied any of this yet. I mean, they’ve called the Post stories a smear, but that’s not a denial. That’s a nondenial denial.
The Democrats have gotta be very careful here because there is a real live repair shop owner who is ready to explain what happened and to vouch for the integrity of the hard drive. He made a copy of it. “I think,” Mr. Hindraker writes, “this is largely why Biden has gone to ground rather than seriously contest the corruption to which Hunter’s files testify,” and it would stand to reason. It’s a big deal, and without the cover of the Drive-By Media, they would be in deep doo-doo.