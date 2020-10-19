https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/hunter-bidens-former-business-partner-hands-26000-emails/

Putting himself at “risk,” a former business partner has opened up access to 26,000 emails that could involve Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

The emails are in addition to the trove uncovered in a laptop computer believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden that was left unclaimed at a computer repair shop.

Breitbart News was given access to the email cache by Bevan Cooney detailing his business relationships with Hunter Biden and another partner, Devon Archer.

“Cooney is taking a risk because he’s trusting us with this trove of emails which includes personal information,” said Peter Schweizer, editor-at-large for Breitbart. “So he’s taking quite a risk in sharing this information but he feels like it needs to get out because people need to understand how these deals were done.”

Cooney presently is serving a prison sentence for fraud, the Washington Examiner reported.

“He gave us written approval to do that, and gave us the password. We have been going through the 26,000 emails,” Schweizer said. “Part of it is just kind of a feel for what is the Biden business model, and we kind of knew this in a way but here it’s very explicit that it is trading off the Biden name, the Biden connections, and the Biden access.”

Cooney is serving a 30-month sentence “for defrauding a Native American tribal entity and various investment advisory clients of tens of millions of dollars in connection with the issuance of bonds by the tribal entity and the subsequent sale of those bonds through fraudulent and deceptive means,” the federal Department of Justice said.

His case also involves Archer and a third person, John Galanis. In 2018, Archer’s conviction was overturned, but a federal appeals court reinstated the conviction last week.

A spokesman for Hunter Biden said the partners used Hunter Biden’s name, too, in the deal, but it was without his knowledge.

Breitbart reported Cooney reached out to Schweizer through another journalist and provided written authorization to access his Gmail account.

“He provided the password and username, and written authorization to publish emails because Schweizer says he believes he was the ‘fall guy’ for the Biden family’s corruption and that he believes the public needs to know what really happened in Hunter Biden’s universe,” the site reported.

Schweizer said Cooney “really feels like Hunter Biden was able to walk off scot-free.”

“He had reached out to me in 2019 after my book ‘Secret Empires’ came out in 2018,” Schweizer said. “He talked about sharing his emails, but it never happened. He ended up going to jail. He recently reached out through Matt Tyrmand, a journalist, and said I want to give you access to all of my emails in my Gmail account. He gave us written approval to do that, and gave us the password.”

Schwiezer said one of the revelations was that a group called the China Entrepreneurs Club wanted a meeting at the highest levels of the White House and Hunter Biden arranged that.

“What’s very curious about this is not only that they got these meetings on November 14, 2011, but they actually, according to members, had a private, secret meeting with Joe Biden himself.”

Schweizer said the emails are of business partners discussing Biden’s role, which was not to include bringing money to the table.

“But he is considered the avenue to the administration. There are emails that talk about how they are going to do business deals where they want to get union pension money and that Hunter is going to leverage the relationships that his dad has with public employee unions to get that money,” he said.

“What you’re really seeing in these emails is the underbelly of how these relationships and corrupt deals happen,” Schweizer said in the Breitbart report. “There’s no question about that, and that’s one of the things I think people are going to get.”

