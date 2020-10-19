https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hunter-bidens-new-smile-crack-kills-photo/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
This is the photos and email content in the three hard drives. There are 25,000 photos! ! ! Many photos of child abuse cannot be uploaded………Many are specially sent by the Communist Party of China………My worldview is about to collapse.👹🤬😭They are the devil! pic.twitter.com/SU8dERicSP
— 正义公民 Justice Citizen (@wuaifree) October 16, 2020
VERY IMPORTANT info about Hunter Biden and what videos are found on a hard drive
Also mentioned in these videos is about all the congressmen who have been working deals with the CCP.
4 videos. Watch right now. pic.twitter.com/fvJkDfmxOl
— All 50 News (@All50News) October 16, 2020