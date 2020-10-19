https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/10/hunter-wants-his-laptop-back.php

Reporter Adam Housley has evidently been talking with John Paul Isaac, the owner of the repair shop where Hunter Biden brought three devices in 2019, one of which is his now-infamous laptop. According to Housley, Biden’s lawyer called Isaac the day before the New York Post broke its first story:

Hunter Biden’s attorney called John Paul’s shop a few days back and asked for Hunter’s computers back. FYI. You don’t ask for someone else’s computers…you ask for your own. FYI — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) October 17, 2020

The lawyer, George Mesires, followed up with an email to Isaac referring to their conversation:

Here ya go….this is the email sent to John Paul by Hunter Biden’s lawyer. It is in reference to returning the laptops. Also…the attorney said Hunter dropped em off in 2017. Nope..try April 2019. He didn’t even know when he left em there. Redactions on this document are mine https://t.co/QszglOJV1d pic.twitter.com/VvEguJ0Cec — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) October 17, 2020

George Mesires is a lawyer in my old law firm, much expanded now after a couple of mergers. It was a highly respectable firm when I was there, and Mesires’s bio looks legit, although it is not clear why Biden would use a bankruptcy lawyer to try to retrieve his laptop. Mesires posted his account of Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine and China (the controversial ones that have come to light as a result of the abandoned laptop) at Medium on October 13. [UPDATE: Reader Max Cossack points out that the Medium statement is dated October 13, 2019, something I overlooked. In that context, it is remarkably prescient!]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

