https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/19/hunter-who-new-york-times-serves-the-public-interest-by-doing-deep-dive-into-amy-coney-barretts-adoption-of-two-haitian-orphans/

It was bad enough when just lefty blue-checks were going after SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett for adopting two kids from Haiti.

But with the New York Times entering the mix, now we’ve got the power of the media propelling this garbage forward, too:

Bizarre editorial choice for the NYT to do a deep dive on the Barrett’s adoptions. “The adoptions have been hard to separate from the policies of the moment” they wrote, as they forced the politics of the moment into an examination of the adoptions.https://t.co/VzZxWlDQUb — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 19, 2020

It’s actually not all that bizarre when you think about what the New York Times has become. But Whitlock’s point is taken. And it’s a damning one.

Giving the outrageous “white saviorism” critique this “some people are saying” treatment is nuts. “No impropriety in the Barrett’s adoption of their son but here’s a few people we found to say terrible things about them, the orphanage, and the agency for your consideration.” pic.twitter.com/lIsogqludV — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 19, 2020

Also from the New York Times piece:

Neither the Barretts nor the White House would comment for this story. But in speeches, Judge Barrett and her husband, Jesse, have offered bleak glimpses of the orphanage.

Gee, we can’t imagine why Amy Coney Barrett’s family wouldn’t want to give the Times the time of day for a story like this.

nO oNe iS aTTaCkInG hEr fAMiLY https://t.co/ZTYLLpjm1i — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) October 19, 2020

This should be unacceptable. They’re attempting to find dirt on Barrett’s children, presumably to question the legitimacy of the adoptions, because they don’t like her politics or her judicial philosophy. As someone who wants to adopt a child, this scares the shit out of me. https://t.co/cR0uKmHViw — Amy (@TheLimeSorbet) October 19, 2020

Nobody assigned to examine whether Biden’s kid sold access to the VP but we’ve got a full colonoscopy of adopted children. https://t.co/gKvXZg89ed — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) October 19, 2020

Well, if Joe Biden wants to “finish strong,” he’s got to be able to count on outlets like the New York Times to do his dirty work.

The New York Times has sunk to tabloid fodder at this point. Criticizing Amy Coney Barrett for adopting two beautiful children from Haiti years ago is just unbelievable. — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) October 19, 2020

They’ll do whatever they need to do to get their guy across the finish line, basic decency and integrity be damned.

“The adoptions have been hard to totally separate from the politics of the moment.” Only if you’re an asshole. Leave their family alone. https://t.co/86Qslmi75b — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) October 19, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

