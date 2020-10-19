https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/19/hunter-who-new-york-times-serves-the-public-interest-by-doing-deep-dive-into-amy-coney-barretts-adoption-of-two-haitian-orphans/

It was bad enough when just lefty blue-checks were going after SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett for adopting two kids from Haiti.

But with the New York Times entering the mix, now we’ve got the power of the media propelling this garbage forward, too:

It’s actually not all that bizarre when you think about what the New York Times has become. But Whitlock’s point is taken. And it’s a damning one.

Also from the New York Times piece:

Neither the Barretts nor the White House would comment for this story. But in speeches, Judge Barrett and her husband, Jesse, have offered bleak glimpses of the orphanage.

Gee, we can’t imagine why Amy Coney Barrett’s family wouldn’t want to give the Times the time of day for a story like this.

Well, if Joe Biden wants to “finish strong,” he’s got to be able to count on outlets like the New York Times to do his dirty work.

They’ll do whatever they need to do to get their guy across the finish line, basic decency and integrity be damned.

