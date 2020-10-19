https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2020/10/19/insanity-wrap-71-literally-demonic-blm-antifa-wants-to-kneecap-trump-voters-literally-n1067043

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What does it take to kill the phony Russian Collusion narrative?

Answer: Seriously. This thing has more lives than Dracula, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Micheal Meyers, combined.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Four seconds of BLM/antifa video you’ll never forget.

Venezuela’s environmental catastrophe that almost no one is talking about.

Wikipedia goes to bat for Hunter Biden.

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

(Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Remember when the nonsense RUSSIA! RUSSIA! RUSSIA! narrative got debunked a while ago as a steaming pile of Democrat ass-covering?

Wasn’t that awesome?

Well, like Christopher Lee’s Dracula at the start of yet another low-budget Hammer Studios horror movie, the Russian Collusion narrative is back by yet another outrageous contrivance.

When the New York Post published the alleged contents of a computer hard drive purporting to document the Ukrainian and Chinese business activities of Hunter Biden, the newspaper cast the information as a “smoking gun.” Enter the FBI. Less than three weeks before one of the most contentious presidential campaigns in history, federal authorities are investigating whether the material supplied to the Post by Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, is part of a smoke bomb of disinformation pushed by Russia.

They’re gonna find the Russian collusion for real this time.

Meanwhile: Director Of National Intelligence Confirms Hunter Biden Laptop ‘Not Part Of Some Russian Disinformation Campaign.’

Keep digging through that manure, fellas — you’re bound to find Trump riding a Russian pony under there somewhere.

What Did We Just See?

If we lose to these people, that’s entirely on us.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

What we have here for you today is an entirely peaceful protest.

And for once it’s a protest against overweening government.

It’s the kind of protest that will result in real change, too — just not the kind of change that will benefit regular Americans.

Jason Rantz of KTTH reports that the exodus was prompted by the Seattle City Council’s decision to defund the police department. In September, the Seattle City Council voted for reductions to police funding that would cut dozens of officer positions from the force. In addition to the budget cuts, Seattle has been increasingly unsupportive of its police department following the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement to defund and abolish the police, borne from the death of George Floyd in late May. Based on information provided by sources in the Seattle Police, Rantz reported that in September alone, 39 officers either retired or resigned from the department.

These retirements and resignations are just the tip of the iceberg, and come before (and on top of) however Seattle implements its cuts to the local police.

Previously: Brady White’s Cop Confessions 2: ‘There Is a Mass Exodus in Law Enforcement, Nationwide’

Insanity Wrap doesn’t have to tell you that this will end badly.

What Did We Just See? Part II

On the off chance kids are actually allowed to trick or treat in Seattle this year, antifa is going to ruin that, too.

Insanity Wrap has very little left to say other than: Screw these guys.

Socialism in Action

An oil tanker with 50-60 million gallons of oil is currently sinking in the Gulf of Paria. That’s 5x more than the Exxon Valdez spill. The Venezuelan government is denying any problems. If the world doesn’t act now, this will be one of the biggest disasters ever. pic.twitter.com/M9oqt2VSXJ — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 17, 2020

The Left will turn against the socialist Maduro government in…

five…

four…

three…

…never.

Lies, Damned Lies, and Wikipedia

Tom Lehrer once joked that the problem with folk music is that it’s written by… the people.

Insanity Wrap could say the same thing — but with all due seriousness — about Wikipedia.

Wikipedia’s current entry for Hunter Biden contains this gem in the third sentence: “He and his father have been the subjects of debunked right-wing conspiracy theories pushed by Donald Trump and his allies.”

By whom? When? And why hasn’t Joe Biden or anyone in his campaign disputed the evidence?

Whatever else you do this year, don’t give money to Wikipedia.

(Hat tip: Ian Miles Cheong.)

The Stakes on November 3

Big Tech is brazen now with political bias and election interference because they know any legal or legislative action taken won’t have any effect until after November 3. They don’t care about the outcome of lawsuits. They care about the outcome of elections. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 19, 2020

If the Democrats win, Twitter and Facebook will enjoy continued immunity and protection under Section 230 of the CDA — and enjoy an enlarged role as the social media arm of the Left’s 24/7/365 propaganda machine.

Insanity Wrap isn’t sure the Republicans could win another election after that, so vote as though multiparty democratic republicanism is on the line.

Because it is.

Cultural Imperialism, CCP-Style

(Image by Jonas KIM from Pixabay.)

China demanded a French museum to remove the words ‘Genghis Khan’ from a Genghis Khan exhibition, as it continues cracking down on Mongolian culture

Well:

A French museum was forced to postpone its exhibition about the Mongolian warlord Genghis Khan after Chinese authorities demanded control over many elements, multiple reports say. The Chinese Bureau of Cultural Heritage asked the museum to remove the words “Genghis Khan,” “empire” and “Mongol” from the show, the museum’s director said in a statement seen by the Associated Press.

This is a French museum in France, not some international display currently moving through China or anything like that.

Nevertheless, the Chinese Communist Party believes it has enough heft — ie, muscle and money — to force a French museum in France to whitewash one of China’s great enemies out of Chinese history.

And the Left says it’s the West — particularly Ameria — engaged in “cultural imperialism.”

The fact is, other cultures want to emulate American culture.

Not because we make them do it, but because they want to do it.

Because American culture is fun.

Insanity Wrap is proud to remind you that America gave the world rock’n’roll, Iron Man, Playboy, etc.

We gave the world disco, too, but Insanity Wrap is done apologizing for that, considering how young we were at the time.

But mostly, we make the fun stuff people want to listen to and watch and read for no better reason than they’re fun.

Whatever you want to call it, that isn’t imperialism.

What Communist China is doing, is.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Good reminder that it’s October 19th and Florida STILL has less than half the total COVID deaths than New York and media is interviewing this jackass about advice instead of Ron DeSantis. https://t.co/yOsqojkAz1 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 19, 2020

Apparently, we’re still supposed to care what Granny Killer Cuomo™ thinks about anything, but Insanity Wrap is so done with that.

Not that we ever started, mind you.

One More Thing…

(Seen on Facebook.)

Insanity Wrap needed that laugh.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

