https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/19/intelligence-director-john-ratcliffe-debunks-russian-disinformation-theories-on-hunter-biden-emails/

The director of National Intelligence (DNI) laid to rest foreign disinformation theories on Monday surrounding a series of bombshell revelations last week exposing the Biden family as far more corrupt than initially reported.

“Let me be clear,” DNI Director John Ratcliffe said on Fox Business regarding whether Hunter Biden’s leaked emails stem from a foreign election interference campaign. “The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that.”

Ratcliffe took a direct shot at House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, who, along with legacy media have again harnessed unsubstantiated allegations of Russian interference surrounding the Biden emails as the basis to either ignore or delegitimize the damning evidence against their preferred presidential candidate.

“We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin,” Schiff said on CNN last week, only to be discredited by the U.S. intelligence chief Monday.

“We have shared no intelligence with Chairman Schiff, or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” Ratcliffe said. “It’s simply not true.”

It’s almost like Adam Schiff, the Dems & the media are all repeating false propaganda about “Russian disinfo” w/ ZERO EVIDENCE, to hide Joe Biden’s corruption from the American people. “Hunter Biden’s laptop is NOT part of some Russian disinformation campaign.” – @DNI_Ratcliffe pic.twitter.com/BTuDo5uQC9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 19, 2020

A senior U.S. intelligence official later confirmed Ratcliffe’s comments on the absence of such intelligence to The Federalist.

“Ratcliffe is 100 percent correct. There is no intelligence at this time to support Chairman Schiff’s statement that recent stories on the Biden’s foreign business dealings are part of a smear campaign that ‘comes from the Kremlin,’” the senior U.S. official told The Federalist. “Numerous foreign adversaries are seeking to influence American politics, policies and media narratives. They don’t need any help from politicians who spread false information under the guise of intelligence.”

From a senior U.S. intel official I spoke with this morning: “Ratcliffe is 100% correct. There is no intelligence at this time to support Schiff’s statement that recent stories on the Biden’s foreign business dealings are part of a smear campaign that ‘comes from the Kremlin.’” — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 19, 2020

The statements come less than a week after the New York Post obtained what is believed to be Hunter Biden’s laptop from a computer repair store in Delaware. The Post then began publishing incriminating content from its hard drive showing that Joe Biden stood to personally profit from his son’s business activity with Chinese officials with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and repeatedly lied about never discussing overseas business activity with Hunter, “or with anyone else.”

Fox News later confirmed on Friday that an unnamed individual in one email referred to as “the big guy,” poised to rake in 10 percent of a lucrative contract funneled through Hunter Biden was indeed former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, the Post reported emails contradicting Joe Biden’s claims that he never talked business with his son. Rather, Joe Biden was actually introduced to a senior adviser to Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm Hunter Biden served on the board for upwards of $50,000 a month in excess compensation while Joe was the “public face” of the Obama administration’s policy towards Ukraine.

“Thank you for inviting me to DC and giving me an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together,” Burisma consultant Vadym Pozharskyi wrote.

After corporate media completely ignored the Post’s reporting to complement big tech censorship, the same people who perpetuated the never-ending Russia Hoax alleging President Donald Trump to be a Russian agent are now attempting to capitalize on Schiff’s baseless accusations that the Hunter Biden story is Russian interference.

Well thankfully James Clapper has never said something about Russian disinformation that turned out to be wro- pic.twitter.com/trtwUvDvSq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 17, 2020

The primary sub-source, whose reporting was the basis for the widely debunked pee tape Steele Dossier to allege Trump was an agent of the Kremlin on the other hand, was an actual suspect of being a Russian operative.

Meanwhile, the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s emails have not been disputed by Joe Biden’s campaign which called a 72-hour lid early Monday morning.

The Biden campaign has called a lid until Thursday. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 19, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

