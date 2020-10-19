https://pjmedia.com/election/stacey-lennox/2020/10/19/is-the-debate-commission-afraid-of-trumps-foreign-policy-successes-or-joe-bidens-corruption-n1070413

The topics have been announced for the third and final presidential debate. According to the letter addressed to the Commission on Presidential Debates from the Trump campaign, the third and final debate was supposed to focus on foreign policy. However, topics were announced today, and it sounds like a repeat of the first debate:

Fighting COVID-19

American Families

Race in America

Climate Change

National Security

Leadership

So, President Trump will be asked to denounce white supremacy for the six thousandth time and have to listen to Biden talk about the “very fine people” hoax again. Biden will also get to lie about his tax and regulatory plans, which are now forecast to decrease the median household income by $6500. The same Stanford researchers also forecast his policy agenda will cost 4.9 million jobs and shrink the economy by $2.6 trillion. He will still yammer about “good-paying green jobs.” Like the shovel-ready jobs his former boss promised.

National security will no doubt focus on election interference. It should focus on the nature of the national security threat posed by the Biden family’s overseas business deals, but it won’t. Or the nature of the blackmail the Chinese Communist Party could hold over the Biden’s head given the content of Hunter Biden’s hard drive. Instead, it will be more, “Russia, Russia, Russia,” despite DNI John Ratcliffe saying the current scandal is not a result of Russian disinformation.

Talking about COVID-19 is pointless. Biden has no plan that is not something the Trump administration has already done. Americans also fall into two camps. Either you listen to the panic porn in the media and worship Dr. Fauci. Or you have done your own homework and understand the way the problem is being overstated. Plus, if you live in a red state that is open, you realize you can go outdoors without a mask and not drop dead.

Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien is calling on the Commission to recalibrate the questions to focus more substantially on foreign policy. The Commission could have elected to change the subjects for the debate for one of two reasons. First, the president has several foreign policy accomplishments that resonate with many Americans. Alternatively, foreign policy is a weakness for Joe Biden, and now there are significant allegations of corruption in the Biden family.

Stepien points out Biden’s weak foreign policy record:

“We recall that Biden’s former Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates, maintains that Biden has been “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” Biden has supported endless wars and given aid and comfort to our adversaries, including Iran, which was delivered pallets loaded with cash just as four Americans were released from captivity in Tehran. Biden also has advanced the interests of China over his 47 years as a Washington politician, putting their concerns ahead of those of American workers.”

All of this is demonstrably true. Stepien points out the allegations of overseas corruption where Joe Biden may have personally profited from Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals. This appears to be adding insult to injury after the Commission unilaterally decided to make the second debate a remote event. There was no basis for this despite President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, as he was medically cleared well ahead of that event.

Apparently, Joe Biden will also not be pressured to answer whether or not he will add seats to the Supreme Court and add states to the union. Both are things congressional Democrats have openly discussed in the media. Ultimately, he will not be forced to answer any uncomfortable questions about his record, or his behavior in office. The rules have also been edited to allow the moderator to mute microphones, so President Trump will not be able to raise these issues either.

Foreign policy is an area where Trump has been able to successfully implement his agenda. Whether it is moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, historic peace deals that have earned him Nobel Peace Prize nominations, or facing down China, he has delivered on the promises he made to voters in 2016. That he will not be able to showcase these wins that put America back in the lead globally — without spilling blood and treasure — is ridiculous.

The fact that Joe Biden will never be forced to articulate his stated plans and answer open questions on corruption is journalistic malpractice.

