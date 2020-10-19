http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/wqcW0J2HbDw/is-the-zoom-dick-incident-peak-2020.php

If you thought 2020 couldn’t get any more weird, behold a headline so awesome that even the New York Post couldn’t have made it up:

Of course, this story (and headline) understates it, as it merely confirms what every sentient being has long known about Toobin. Zooming in was hardly necessary. Though, eew. (Maybe he was just pining to be cast in the remake of Blazing Saddles. See below.*)

Meanwhile, Slow Joe Biden revealed his ignorance for the millionth time with his suggestion that police try to shoot people in the leg in potentially violent situation, which assures that more stray bullets will put innocent bystanders at risk. But then what do you expect from a balladier of his advanced expertise:

* Toobin’s inspiration?

