As Twitchy readers know, The New Yorker has suspended Jeffrey Toobin for exposing himself during a Zoom work call. Or as it’s been referred to in social media, the Zoom D*ck Incident. Toobin’s excuse was that he didn’t know his camera was on.

We have questions of course that have nothing to do with his camera, you know, like why TF would he take out his junk during a work call in the first place.

CNN released this statement on the ‘incident’:

Statement from CNN: “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.” — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) October 19, 2020

Some time off while he deals with a personal issue.

Alrighty then.

You do that, CNN.

Is the personal issue pulling his dick out on a work video call? — Anonynurse Practitioner (@ArthurNonymous) October 19, 2020

Sounds like a personal issue and problem.

So. Many. Questions. — Erin Kurinsky (@kurinsky_eo) October 19, 2020

And we don’t want to know ANY of the answers.

Thank you very much.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Isn’t that what got him in trouble to begin with? https://t.co/sn5NCzlBrU — RBe (@RBPundit) October 19, 2020

Snort-laughing.

Yes.

This reminds us a little of the time Eric Swalwell farted on national television.

A little.

zoom zoom zoom in a boom boom. — Jordan (@Descender421) October 19, 2020

Oh no…😂 CNN is such a mess — JustHereForTheRaptors (@MomOfEverybody) October 19, 2020

And we’re done here.

