https://hannity.com/media-room/it-begins-washington-post-writer-says-its-time-for-platforms-like-twitter-to-mute-trump/
BLOCKING for BIDEN? Twitter Locks-Out Trump Campaign Account for Posting About Hunter Biden
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.15.20
Social media giant Twitter locked-out an official Trump campaign account Wednesday after publishing a video featuring Hunter Biden; forcing many to question the company’s role in the 2020 general election.
“Your account has been locked,” the standard Twitter message read. “What happened? We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules. Specifically, for: Violating our rules against posting private information.”
The lock-out comes less than 3 weeks before Election Day.
“You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission,” the post reads.
Twitter has suspended @TeamTrump for posting a video calling Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years, as it relates to the @nypost article.
19 days out from the election. pic.twitter.com/Z9FFzridyr
— Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) October 15, 2020
Read the full report at Fox News.
FLASHBACK: Joe Biden Says He’s ‘Never Spoken to His Son About His Business Dealings’
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.14.20
Recently released emails from Hunter Biden’s private laptop is raising new questions over his foreign business dealings and whether he involved his father in any potential deals overseas; forcing the former Vice President to face new questions just weeks before Election Day.
“Have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?” asked one reporter in recent months.
“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” fired-back Joe Biden.
WATCH Joe Biden look America directly in the face & lie about using the office of the Vice President to enrich his family.
We have the hard proof in black and white now. Biden sold out his country for foreign cash and lied about it
This is disqualifyingpic.twitter.com/slgPeUEiMV
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 14, 2020
A bombshell report published by the New York Post reveals new emails showing how Hunter Biden introduced a Ukrainian businessman to his father while serving as Vice President of the United States.
https://twitter.com/nypost/status/1316303305384103936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1316303305384103936%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fgregp-3534%2F2020%2F10%2F14%2Fsmoking-gun-ny-post-publishes-damning-emails-on-ukraine-purportedly-recovered-from-hunter-bidens-laptop%2F
“Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company,” reports the NY Post.
“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the e-mail reads.
“Less than eight months after Pozharskyi thanked Hunter Biden for the introduction to his dad, the then-vice president admittedly pressured Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk into getting rid of Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin by threatening to withhold a $1 billion US loan guarantee during a December 2015 trip to Kiev,” adds the Post.
Read the full report here.