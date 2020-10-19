https://hannity.com/media-room/it-begins-washington-post-writer-says-its-time-for-platforms-like-twitter-to-mute-trump/

BLOCKING for BIDEN? Twitter Locks-Out Trump Campaign Account for Posting About Hunter Biden

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.15.20

Social media giant Twitter locked-out an official Trump campaign account Wednesday after publishing a video featuring Hunter Biden; forcing many to question the company’s role in the 2020 general election.

“Your account has been locked,” the standard Twitter message read. “What happened? We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules. Specifically, for: Violating our rules against posting private information.”

The lock-out comes less than 3 weeks before Election Day.

“You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission,” the post reads.

Twitter has suspended ⁦@TeamTrump⁩ for posting a video calling Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years, as it relates to the ⁦@nypost⁩ article. 19 days out from the election. pic.twitter.com/Z9FFzridyr — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) October 15, 2020

Read the full report at Fox News.