https://americanlookout.com/joe-biden-praises-authoritarian-democrat-gretchen-whitmer-not-a-better-governor-in-the-u-s-video/

Michigan’s Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been awful.

The Coronavirus pandemic really showed her for who she is. She imposed ridiculous and authoritarian lock down measures on the people of Michigan, while her own husband got caught breaking her rules.

Even Michigan’s Supreme Court recently got involved and stopped her from reinstating more lock downs.

She has criticized Trump for building a wall to protect our border while she builds a wall around her own house, at taxpayer expense of course.

And Joe Biden thinks she’s just great. In fact, he recently called her the best governor in the U.S.

The Independent reports:

Completing this poll entitles you to Conservative Brief updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime with a single click. Here’s the Privacy Policy.

At a speech in Michigan billed as remarks about the Affordable Care Act, Joe Biden paid tribute to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, following the recent discovery of the plot to kidnap her.

“There is not a better governor in the United States of America than Gretchen Whitmer,” he said. “You’ve shown this whole nation just how tough and thoughtful you are. Tough just like Michigan.”

See the video below:

.@JoeBiden: “There’s not a better governor in the United States of America than Gretchen Whitmer.” pic.twitter.com/DtavqszB1y — The Hill (@thehill) October 17, 2020

Of course Biden tried to tie Trump to the recent plot against Whitmer even though Trump had absolutely nothing to do with it.

Biden and Whitmer deserve each other. Authoritarian Democrats who want to ruin the American economy with lock downs.

Biden deserves to lose Michigan for his praise of Whitmer alone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

