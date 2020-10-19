https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/19/joe-biden-wants-to-finish-strong-after-his-campaign-calls-a-72-hour-press-lid-so-looks-like-its-up-to-the-media-to-do-the-heavy-lifting/

With all the raised eyebrows surrounding Joe Biden’s campaign’s penchant for calling press lids, you’d think the campaign would do a better job of trying to reassure the public that Uncle Joe can handle whatever gets thrown at him.

And yet, here we are:

The Biden campaign has called a lid until Thursday. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 19, 2020

Per CBS News. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 19, 2020

Come on, man!

Seriously? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) October 19, 2020

Seriously:

Joe must have a buttload of “debate prep” to do!

15 days. Let’s finish strong. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 19, 2020

Who’s “let’s,” Joe?

Calling a lid until Thursday doesn’t exactly support your tweet. https://t.co/nwHgI91OCq — Kimberly Haney (@kimberlyhaney) October 19, 2020

This is actually real… Not a joke. https://t.co/bzWgoluHP2 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 19, 2020

It’s still a joke, in a way.

A 72 hour lid 15 days from the election. I wonder why? Couldn’t have something to do with a laptop, could it? https://t.co/xgdz8tPX2y — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 19, 2020

We’re sure we have no idea what you’re talking about.

There is a certain saying about heat and kitchen, that seems appropriate — Troy West (@TroyinColumbia) October 19, 2020

It’s actually almost as if Joe Biden’s already out of the kitchen. He doesn’t seem to think he needs to show up in order to “finish strong.”

He’s saying this after announcing he’s not campaigning at all this week. So he’s actually telling media to finish strong for him. https://t.co/IUCMir8paL — RBe (@RBPundit) October 19, 2020

We’re sure they’ll be happy to oblige.

