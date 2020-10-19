https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/john-roberts-sides-liberal-judges-allows-pennsylvania-count-non-postmarked-ballots-three-days-election-day/

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts joined with the three liberal justices on the court to allow Pennsylvania to count non-postmarked ballots three days after Election Day.

This is an invitation to election fraud.

John Roberts doesn’t care.

America is the only country in the world with such lax election laws. Democrats want it that way. Republicans are too afraid to speak out about it.

Legal Insurrection reported:

The 4-4 SCOTUS split leaves PA Supreme Court alteration of election law in place. Another example of how important Amy Coney Barret confirmation is. Roberts joined the three liberals to reject a stay (in two cases, here and here) of a Pennsylvania Supreme Court Order that permits mail-in ballots to be counted if received three days after Election Day — even if the envelope has no postmark. That’s right, even if there is no postmark. Justices Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh would have granted the stay.

