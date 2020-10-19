https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/10/19/join-the-twitter-wars-realrlimbaugh/
RUSH: By the way, I just went to our Twitter page and checked it. Some of you people are hilarious. Some of you people are responding with some of the funniest tweets. By the way, the handle is @RealRLimbaugh. I didn’t mention that at all last Friday. It was bad form. Snerdley, you gotta remind me more often. The Twitter page handle, the new one.
This is the only one. We consolidated. We got rid of some of the others, and this is the “it” one. This is @RealRLimbaugh. That’s the handle, and I’m telling you, some of these tweets responding to me — and I realize I inspire greatness, but this is just… Some of you people are just funny as could be, and some of you people are obviously sewer dwellers.
I knew that was gonna happen. We knew that was gonna be the case. (Scoff!) We knew it. We knew it when we did this, when we started it up. We knew were gonna track that segment of the crowd out there when they look up, they see the gutter. We knew that. I mean, there are Twitter wars out there. There are nastygrams out there. They’re not all nice.
Fantastic message and my good buddy Elton John playing in the background. https://t.co/yjH2fU3kxu
— Rush H. Limbaugh (@RealRLimbaugh) October 19, 2020
We knew that. Like Debbie: “This election is gonna boil down to The Art of the Deal versus the Art of the Steal.” Another guy tweeted, “Cops and jobs versus lockdowns and mobs. It’s an easy choice.” I mean, some of you folks are really creative and funny out there. So the handle is @RealRLimbaugh.