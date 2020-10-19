https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/521570-juan-williams-trumps-search-for-dirt-falls-flat

“When they go low, we go high,” then-First Lady Michelle ObamaMichelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Trump, Biden set for dueling town halls amid battleground blitz Obama to stump for Biden in final campaign stretch Celebs accept Michelle Obama’s challenge to assemble a #VotingSquad MORE said during the 2016 campaign.

Well, in 2020, the Trump campaign is hellbent on going even lower than ever before.

They went so low last week that their October Surprise against Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Trump ‘continues to lie to us’ about coronavirus Rally crowd chants ‘lock him up’ as Trump calls Biden family ‘a criminal enterprise’ Undecided voters in Arizona wary of Trump, crave stability MORE crashed!

Trump had promised federal charges against Obama-era officials for purportedly conducting a “coup” that undermined his presidency from the start by illegally probing Russia’s ties to Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The president wanted to see President Obama, Biden and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton Rally crowd chants ‘lock him up’ as Trump calls Biden family ‘a criminal enterprise’ Undecided voters in Arizona wary of Trump, crave stability Push to expand Supreme Court faces Democratic buzzsaw MORE in handcuffs.

But Attorney General Bill Barr announced that John DurhamJohn DurhamTrump turns his ire toward Cabinet members DOJ veteran says he’s quitting over Barr’s ‘slavish obedience’ to Trump Report: Barr says review of Russia investigation won’t be ready before election MORE, the prosecutor looking at the case, will not finish his work before the election.

Trump’s October Surprise was grounded. He got nothing.

Then, Trump’s second attempt at an October Surprise also failed to take flight.

This time another U.S. Attorney, John Bash, totally pulled the plug on a separate probe into the “unmasking” of Americans caught on phone taps talking with Russians, in this case Trump campaign officials.

“The greatest political scam, hoax in the history of our country,” Trump announced, implying that those involved deserved 50-year jail sentences.

Bash sent no-one to jail — zero.

Again, Trump got nothing — no visions of Democrats in handcuffs to rev up the faithful at campaign rallies.

He is not happy with the attorney general.

“Unless Bill Barr indicts these people for crimes…To be honest, Bill Barr is going to go down as either the greatest attorney general in the history of the country or he’s going to go down as, you know, a very sad situation,” Trump said on Fox Business Network before Barr disappointed him.

Pay close attention to that quote.

Trump said out loud he is willing to go so low as to ask his attorney general to indict political opponents without any basis, weeks before the election.

Faced with collapsing poll numbers, Trump is open to using federal law enforcement to divert attention from his divisive talk and his failed handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

And he is still going at it, trying to go lower than low.

In the tradition of crime families, he turned to old friends to get the job done.

Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiMiller on whether Trump regrets ‘Lock her up’ chant about Whitmer: ‘Not at all’ Feds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Intelligence officials warned Trump that Giuliani was target of Russian influence campaign: report MORE and Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonSunday shows preview: Coronavirus cases surge in the Midwest; Trump hits campaign trail after COVID-19 Feds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Democrats’ cowardice must end: It’s time to teach the GOP a lesson MORE alerted the New York Post to emails suggesting that Trump’s opponent in the November election, Joe Biden, possibly met a top executive at a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, at the request of his son, Hunter Biden, who was on the firm’s board.

Bannon, who was indicted on federal fraud charges in August, contacted the paper about the emails, which were supposedly found on a hard drive left in a Delaware computer repair shop. Giuliani, the former New York mayor who also is under investigation, then gave a copy of the hard drive to the New York paper.

The story took flight on pro-Trump websites, especially after Facebook and Twitter declined to let their platforms be used to circulate the potentially explosive but unverified information.

Mainstream newspapers and computer security professionals pointed out that Giuliani refused to produce the actual emails, and there is no evidence that the then-Vice President ever met with the man.

The Washington Post reported the next day that national security officials at the White House were warned last year that “Giuliani was being used to feed Russian misinformation to the president.”

The New York Times noted that American intelligence officials “had picked up chatter that stolen Burisma emails would be leaked in the form of an ‘October surprise.’”

So, a third attempt by Trump to launch an October Surprise remained grounded.

A fourth effort involved pressuring Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe John Lee RatcliffeHillicon Valley: Twitter tightens rules before election | Intelligence chief briefed lawmakers on foreign influence threats | Democrats launch inquiry into Pentagon’s moves on a national 5G network The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Dems ruffle feathers with POTUS fitness bill The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Debate chaos as Trump balks at virtual format MORE.

Ratcliffe declassified intelligence from the time of the 2016 campaign, including reports that Hillary Clinton’s campaign wanted to call attention to Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign.

This is the same reporting that the Senate Intelligence Committee, with a Republican majority, long ago discarded as unimportant.

Why? The committee heard from every U.S. intelligence agency that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump and damage Clinton.

But Trump later tweeted that he authorized, “the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the greatest political CRIME in American history, the Russia Hoax.”

And Ratcliffe ended up in a mud fight that damaged his reputation.

Former Acting CIA Director Mike Morrell and former Undersecretary of Defense Mike Vickers called Ratcliffe’s actions “the most blatant and egregious politicization of intelligence that we, two career intelligence officers, have ever seen,” in a Washington Post op-ed calling for Ratcliffe to resign.

Trump’s political rhetoric has long been divorced from reality, much less a coherent strategy to win reelection.

But at best his repeated attempts to ignite an October Surprise seem to rely on grievances from the 2016 race — most of all, the same old attacks on Hillary Clinton.

Trump is now a desperate man clinging to power to stave off the humiliation of a defeat on Election Day.

He can try again to pressure Barr on indicting his political opponents on bogus charges.

But for now, Trump’s attempts to patch together another October Surprise are too low, even for Barr.

Now that is saying something.

Juan Williams is an author, and an analyst for Fox News Channel.

