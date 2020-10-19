https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/katrinapierson-trump-biden-presidentialelection/2020/10/19/id/992730

The liberal mainstream media have stooped to a new low in censoring news they disagree with, as in the case with Twitter blocking a New York Post story, Katrina Pierson, senior adviser to the 2020 re-election campaign for Donald Trump, told Newsmax TV.

“We’ve been seeing this in the press for quite some time with conservatives or Republicans who disagreed with the liberal left. But this is even further. This is silencing the free press,” Pierson told Monday’s “Spicer & Co.”

“In fairness, many Americans already assume that there are corrupt politicians out there … but this is at a whole other height, especially when you’re talking about Twitter literally blocking the article from getting out from the New York Post and censoring anyone from even talking about it, including the White House press secretary,” Pierson said.

Pierson added, “This is also been something that has been happening along the way since Donald Trump entered politics … a lot of light is being shed on how things have been run from Washington, D.C., how the masses have been manipulated by the press and how people are silenced when they don’t agree. This is the type of thing that happens in communist China.”

