Kim Kardashian West repeatedly refused to bash President Donald Tump during her appearance on David Letterman’s Netflix series, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

Instead, the reality star-turned-criminal justice reform advocate praised the Trump administration for their work and revealed that she was warned to not to “step foot” in the White House, lest she wanted to see her reputation ruined.

“Trust me, everyone called me and said, ‘Don’t you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done,’” recalled Kardashian, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. “And I said, ‘I have to step foot in there or these people’s lives don’t have a chance.’”

“Hopefully, for the next multiple administrations, I’ll be working with the White House, helping them with clemencies,” she added.

Kardashian notably worked with the Trump administration to secure the commutation of Alice Johnson, who’s become an outspoken Trump supporter.

“I was once told that the only way I would be reunited with my family was as a corpse,” Johnson said on the final night of the Republican National Convention. “But through the grace of God and the love and compassion of President Donald John Trump, I stand before you tonight and I assure you, I am not a ghost. I am alive, I am whole and most importantly, I am free.”

Johnson, 65, “spent 22 years in jail and unsuccessfully appealed the Obama-Biden administration to commute her sentence before reality TV star Kim Kardashian became interested in her case,” noted The New York Post. “Kardashian lobbied Trump to free Johnson and in 2018, he officially commuted her sentence.”

Letterman said Kardashian’s “good work” is a “positive force that diminishes what I consider to be unacceptable behavior by the president.”

According to The Daily Beast, Kardashian wouldn’t recognize any of Trump’s supposed “unacceptable behavior.”

“I’m grateful for what you’re doing, but it doesn’t make me feel any better about the current administration,” Letterman told Kardashian.

“I understand that,” she replied, adding that she’s “‘extremely grateful’ for the administration’s work on criminal justice reform and she’s determined to ‘stay focused’ on accomplishing her goals,” Yahoo! reported.

“Why don’t I feel like that? I’m not as good a person as you, maybe?” replied Letterman.

Kardashian also refused to tell Letterman for whom she’s casting her vote in the 2020 presidential election, though she did tell the host, “I know who I’m voting for.”

(Notably, her husband Kanye West is asking people to write-in his name this election, but the interview was taped before he announced his presidential ambitions, or before former Vice President Joe Biden became the Democratic nominee.)

During the soon-to-be-aired interview, Kardashian also talked about being the victim of a traumatic attack and robbery in Paris.

“They had been following me for two years leading up until this moment,” she said of her attackers, according to E! News. “I didn’t know that they had someone at the elevators, someone at the front, someone that moved the camera, someone that broke the door, someone in the getaway car. There was a whole team of people that had planned this.”

Kardashian was tied up by her legs and wrists and feared she would be sexually assaulted and killed.

