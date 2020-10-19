https://www.theepochtimes.com/kirstie-alley-responds-to-nasty-comments-after-declaring-shell-vote-for-trump-again_3544315.html

Kirstie Alley on Saturday took to Twitter to declare her support of President Donald Trump’s reelection, resulting in a barrage of comments from critics and upset fans.

“I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician,” the “Cheers” actress wrote. “I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”

Among the celebrities responding to Alley’s initial post was Filmmaker Judd Apatow, who wrote, “Shelley Long was way funnier than you,” referring to the actress whom Alley replaced in the sixth season of the NBC hit comedy.

“Modern Family” executive producer Danny Zuker joined in on the attack of Alley hours later: “Breaking: Shelley Long quitting is no longer dumbest decision made by a Cheers actor.” Long portrayed a recurring character on “Modern Family” from 2009 to 2018.

Alley on late Saturday responded to the ordeal over her Twitter post backing Trump, expressing frustration that she wasn’t able to make public her political views without being attacked by “nasty people.”

“Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life,” she wrote. “Definitely not on my site here anyway I guess I’m not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called a really nasty names by what I’m going to suppose are really nasty people.”

In a separate post, she encouraged her followers that agree with her voting choice to “stick to your guns.”

“Not always easy to be under fire but always easier than going against your own integrity. & JUST REMEMBER: if it takes thousands to try & bring u down, you must be one powerful [explicit] Love wins,” she concluded.

As of Sunday morning, Alley’s tweet has racked up over 65,500 comments and over 55,700 retweets. Alley’s name also briefly reached Twitter’s top U.S. trends early Sunday.

A supporter of Trump since 2016, Alley has been critical on Twitter of the president’s Democrat challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, saying that President Barack Obama and Biden failed to deliver what they had promised over their two terms.

“OBAMA BIDEN, I voted for you TWICE! YOU DIDNT Accomplish 3/4 of what you pretend YOU DID OR ARE PROMISING TO DO,” Alley wrote on Twitter in August. “YOU HAD 8 YEARS TO Transform US and SOLVE the VERY PROBLEMS U accuse trump of NOT solving! Your phony Elitest ‘eloquence’ is propaganda for fools.”

