https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/lap-dog-media-reporters-ask-no-questions-kamala-harris-gets-off-plane-orlando/

The silence of the media is stunning. After abruptly being taken off the campaign trail last Thursday under the guise of a COVID-19 scare the day after the Hunter Biden emails scandal broke, Democrat vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (CA) returned to campaigning Monday with scheduled stops in Orlando and Jacksonville.

Press video posted online shows Harris stepping off a plane in Orlando with the press completely silent as she walks down the short steps from the plane with a mask and her wind-blown hair covering her face. Harris then continues a brief distance to a waiting car without looking at the assembled reporters. The reporters ask no questions at all. Not even what is her favorite milkshake flavor.

Harris spoke at a car rally held at a pavilion in Orlando:

TRENDING: Knife Wielding Man Dangling From Trump Tower Says He is ‘Member of Black Lives Matter’ on Facebook Live, Demands to Speak to Trump (VIDEO)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...