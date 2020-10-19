https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/lap-dog-media-reporters-ask-no-questions-kamala-harris-gets-off-plane-orlando/

The silence of the media is stunning. After abruptly being taken off the campaign trail last Thursday under the guise of a COVID-19 scare the day after the Hunter Biden emails scandal broke, Democrat vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (CA) returned to campaigning Monday with scheduled stops in Orlando and Jacksonville.

Press video posted online shows Harris stepping off a plane in Orlando with the press completely silent as she walks down the short steps from the plane with a mask and her wind-blown hair covering her face. Harris then continues a brief distance to a waiting car without looking at the assembled reporters. The reporters ask no questions at all. Not even what is her favorite milkshake flavor.

Sen. Kamala Harris lands in Orlando on the first day of early voting in Florida. pic.twitter.com/e0UgtANQ0a — Steve Contorno (@scontorno) October 19, 2020

Harris spoke at a car rally held at a pavilion in Orlando:

A pavilion is packed with vehicles for this Kamala Harris “drive-in rally,” and a chorus of honking horns is greeting the warm-up speakers @Florida_Today @USATODAY pic.twitter.com/ejdE5qIEJZ — Rick Neale (@RickNeale1) October 19, 2020

“Justice is on the ballot in 2020,” Harris tells crowd in Orlando, repeating part of her stump from the primary, and ends with “Joe Biden is on the ballot in 2020!” pic.twitter.com/A4dcIm7oMc — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) October 19, 2020

