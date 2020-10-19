https://www.dailywire.com/news/laughing-at-a-mexican-actress-posts-tearful-video-after-allegedly-getting-stuck-in-pro-trump-car-parade-says-she-was-boxed-in

Actress Francia Raisa posted a hysterical video from her car on Sunday after allegedly getting “boxed in”by a pro-Trump car parade, seemingly accusing supporters of targeting her because she’s of Mexican descent and then “laughing” at her, apparently from inside their vehicles.

“I was just on the 405 and I got stuck in that stupid Trump rally and they f***ing boxed me in and they’re pointing at me and laughing at me, saying, ‘haha,” the actress said in hysterics. “And literally, I almost crashed because they wouldn’t let me out. I was trying to go around it, and they were all stopping and going.”

The Trump parade on Interstate 405 on Sunday, as evidence by video from Congressional candidate Errol Webber, included dozens of vehicles decked out in pro-Trump and pro-America stickers, signs, and flags driving down the highway together. The five-plus minute video of the parade from Webber did not show the alleged incident involving Rasia.

“They boxed me in on the f***ing freeway; all I wanted to do was go around, and they were just being so violent,” Raisa accused. “I could’ve crashed. I could’ve f***ing crashed.”

“It was so dangerous, and I just don’t understand why that’s the country that y’all are supposedly wanting right now. Really? That’s what makes America great?” the actress said.

“That’s f***ed up. I could’ve f***ing died right now. That was so f***ing dangerous. Pointing at me and laughing at a Mexican. Oh God, that was really f***ing scary.”

WATCH:

Friend and fellow actress Amber Riley defended Raisa in her own social media video. “Francia FaceTimed me freaking the f*** out today ’cause she was on the 405 and the little Trump rally on the 405 decided to box her in her car,” she claimed. “A woman driving by herself.” “But they saw a Mexican in a car and decided to f*** with her,” she accused. “I was on the phone; I saw this myself.” Raisa has been very vocal this election season to push out the vote, teaming up with former First Lady Michelle Obama. “It was such an honor to join in on a conversation with our forever FLOTUS @michelleobama and @whenweallvote on the importance of not just voting, but making sure we are all registered to vote,” she wrote in a post, last month. “My biggest take away from the conversation yesterday is ‘when you vote, you are taking the next step of the progress you are trying to make. You are ensuring that your leaders will reflect the values that you’re out there fighting for every day.’” “Make sure you are registered to vote and take the proper measures to make sure your vote is counted!” she added. “Sign up for a mail-in ballot or vote early, if your state offers that option. We have the power to create change this November. #Vote.”

