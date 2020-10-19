https://www.theblaze.com/news/leftists-blast-trump-money-at-church

President Donald Trump was excoriated on social media Sunday after a viral video showed him placing a wad of $20 dollar bills into the collection bucket at a Las Vegas church.

Trump attended the morning service at the International Church of Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. During the service, Pastor Marc Paul Goulet led his congregation to pray over Trump and announced he would fast one day per week for Trump until Election Day.

“This is your third time here. That means you’re a church member,” Goulet said during the service. “I don’t care what anybody says. I love my president.”

What does the video show?

During the part of the service where the church collected the offering, video showed the president retrieve multiple $20 dollar bills from his suit jacket and place the money in an offering bucket.

It wasn’t clear exactly how much money the president gave to the church, an act that is viewed as private and only between God and the giver.

What was the response?

Video and photos of Trump went viral, triggering yet another pummeling of the president.

Some detractors criticized the amount of money Trump gave; others claimed Trump attended the church service simply to curry favor with Christian voters ahead of Election Day.

“You could see how it much it pained him to donate money,” one person said.

“Wow, he ‘tithes’ as close as I can guess from the video…40ish $…. so that means he has an income of. ????? I am the pastor of a church in rural Missouri. My husband and I, along with my congregation ‘tithe’ far more than he does. This man is not a Christian, he is pandering,” another person said.

“The way he carefully counts and recounts the money is like me, when I’m debating whether to tip the barista $1 or not.

Cheap bastard recognize cheap bastard,” one person commented. This is the first time he has went to church in forever. He is just using this as another photo opp. Also i would love to hear him say the lord’s pray,” another person said.

“Funny how trump made it to church with 2 weeks to election when he was unable due to golf for the last 3 3/4 years,” another person commented.

“Donated $20. Wrote off $1.6 million on his taxes,” one person mocked.

“What are the chances that he even carries cash. The secret service guy most likely had to slip that to him. Name one thing that he would ever do with cash. (Other than launder someone else’s),” another person responded.

“He must really be worried about his poll numbers to show up at a church service,” another person said.

However, for as much hate leftists poured onto Trump, he was also widely praised for giving money during the service.

