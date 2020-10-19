https://100percentfedup.com/the-intercepts-greenwald-slams-schiff-adam-schiff-is-seriously-the-most-pathological-liar/

Tucker Carlson interviewed New York Post columnist Miranda Devine about the censorship of the media on Joe Biden’s corruption. The best commentary came from The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald about the media’s cover-up of the Biden corruption.

Greenwald is fantastic at discussing the media and politicians outright lying to protect Joe Biden. He sounds angry because he predicted all of this corruption four years ago (see below). He goes deeper by saying the CIA is interfering in domestic policy and has been for four years.

In January of 2017, Greenwald warned about the ‘Deep State,’ and four years later, he’s proven right:

One of our biggest concerns is that so many Americans don’t realize the magnitude of just how much our nation is in deep trouble. With the election of Trump, the “shadowy foes” have been coming out and showing themselves to attack Trump. Glenn Greenwald does a great job of explaining what’s going on:

Co-founding editor of The Intercept says opponents have used the media in open warfare against the President-elect, and the CIA wanted Hillary Clinton to win the presidency:

Look no further than Buzzfeed to see what he’s talking about:

[embedded content]

GREENWALD:The Deep State Goes to War with President-Elect, Using Unverified Claims, as Democrats Cheer:

This is the faction that is now engaged in open warfare against the duly elected and already widely disliked president-elect, Donald Trump. They are using classic Cold War dirty tactics and the defining ingredients of what has until recently been denounced as “Fake News.”

Their most valuable instrument is the U.S. media, much of which reflexively reveres, serves, believes, and sides with hidden intelligence officials. And Democrats, still reeling from their unexpected and traumatic election loss as well as a systemic collapse of their party, seemingly divorced further and further from reason with each passing day, are willing — eager — to embrace any claim, cheer any tactic, align with any villain, regardless of how unsupported, tawdry and damaging those behaviors might be…

READ MORE: THE INTERCEPT

