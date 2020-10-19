https://babylonbee.com/news/liberals-confused-by-man-giving-money-without-being-forced-to/

LAS VEGAS, NV—Progressives expressed their anger and confusion this weekend as President Donald Trump was seen putting a wad of $20 bills in the offering bucket at International Church of Las Vegas.

In the video, Trump is seen reaching into his pocket and pulling out some money of his own free will. There are no IRS agents nearby making sure he gives his fair share. Nobody even has a gun to his head. Then, entirely of his own volition, he puts the money in the bucket.

Most liberals just didn’t know what to make of the bizarre occurrence.

“He’s giving money, and there isn’t even a law that says he has to!” screamed one woman on TikTok into her iPhone as she drove around Portland. “WAKE UP AMERICA! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!” She then drove into a pond.

Liberals were similarly confused by people not wearing masks or social distancing, thereby taking responsibility for their own health and well-being after assessing risks and coming to a conclusion regarding whether or not they should go to a large religious gathering.

Previous Article Biden Offers Anyone Who Votes For Him A Seat On The Supreme Court

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

