President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday.
All times Eastern.
—
6:10 PM: Five rallies a day down the stretch?
Pres slams media for not covering the size and the enthusiasm of the crowds he’s drawing at his rallies, but says he’s very happy with the support he’s getting. Says he plans on doing 2 or 3 rallies a day, but on the last 2 or 3 days of the campaign, he might “go to 5” a day. pic.twitter.com/Fpfy6z8Jzs
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 19, 2020
6:00 PM: Marine One expected to land shortly.
Marine 1 & 2 leave Prescott en route to Tucson for 2nd #TrumpInAz rally. pic.twitter.com/hFpVPqge5b
— David Wallace (@DavidWallce) October 19, 2020
Heading for Tucson. See you in a little while. Winning Arizona!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020
Trump, who often distances himself from problems or losses, says he doesn’t personally know what McSally’s polling numbers are right now. (They’re not great.) pic.twitter.com/8wWgb8saxe
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 19, 2020
And here is your typical reporter tweet showing the line (roughly 100 people) in line for the president’s rally. It is scheduled to start about 3pm (so more than 6 hours from now). #12news pic.twitter.com/VgDcecf53D
— Michael Doudna (@MichaelDoudna) October 19, 2020
I’m told that Sen. @MarthaMcSally, in her own tough Arizona election bid, is joining President Trump on his Arizona stops to Prescott and Tuscon, today. pic.twitter.com/g1ArkIK5GB
— Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) October 19, 2020