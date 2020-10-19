https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/liz-warren-holds-enthusiastic-rally-sleepy-joe-biden-front-8-supporters-2-young-vote/

Joe Biden is hiding in his basement today.

He called a lid.

In his place Senator Liz Warren is campaigning for the former corrupt Vice President.

Warren held an enthusiastic rally in front of eight people this morning in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

At least two of the eight were too young to vote.

Correction: Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) October 19, 2020

