https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/man-threatening-to-jump-from-trump-tower-chicago/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Climber hangs off side of Trump Tower Chicago, reportedly has threatened to jump pic.twitter.com/JCjFwCdFeg
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 19, 2020
He claims to be part of Black Lives Matter…
BREAKING: Longer video of man dangling from Chicago’s Trump Tower for over 2 hours, demanding to speak to President Trump — message: pic.twitter.com/RwJGAH3jzD
— SV News🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 19, 2020
Fire rescue & EMS on scene as man is still actively dangling from Chicago Trump Tower, demanding your speak to President Donald Trump (currently in Nevada). pic.twitter.com/4VDewoWg4M
— SV News🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 18, 2020
He can’t be accessed by room, the two floors where he’s staying have no windows. See in this current photo: pic.twitter.com/Iyshj9vMWE
— Huriel Valverde (@valverhue) October 19, 2020