The media is favoring Joe Biden by refusing to press the Democrat presidential candidate over allegations about inappropriate behavior by his son Hunter Biden, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

Meadows said “this is not only about Hunter Biden. It’s about Joe Biden. The way that the media has treated this — actually one standard for [President] Donald Trump, one standard for Joe Biden and really the way Twitter is trying to make sure the story does not get out.”

The White House chief of staff stressed that “all of this narrative that is out there that this is not real is the real disinformation,” accusing Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of “once again trying to spin a story that is not accurate [that the accusations against Hunter Biden are part of a Russian disinformation campaign],” with Meadows insisting that in the days to come “Joe Biden will have a lot to answer for.”

Meadows added that “We’re starting now to find additional information that would suggest that Joe Biden acted inappropriately. And so just like he needs to answer the packing-the-court decision, he needs to answer about this. … But on the debate stage I’m very doubtful he’ll get the hard-pressing questions like President Trump has continued to get and has continued to answer.”

Meadows went on to point out that “Joe Biden has said he had never talked to Hunter about his business. Well, we know, based on emails, that that’s not correct, and so its time he comes clean with the Ameircan people and it’s time for Twitter to make sure they stop its censoring process to make sure that this story does not get out.”

