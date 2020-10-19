https://www.theblaze.com/news/massive-caravan-trump-supporters-arizona

A bevy of President Donald Trump’s Arizona supporters took to the streets over the weekend and staged what was reported to be a 30-mile-long procession on one of the state’s highways.

The parade took place ahead of the president’s visit to the battleground state.

According to KSAZ-TV, polls show a tight race in the state.

What are the details?

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) shared video of the parade on Twitter, captioning it, “Today I was driving on I-17 in Phoenix and I came across an AWESOME caravan parade for President @realdonaldtrump! Arizona loves Trump and we’re ready to reelect him in November! #FOURMOREYEARS.”

At the time of this reporting, Lesko’s video has been viewed more than 36,000 times.

The caravan’s organizer, Theresa Montoya, said that the event generated a lot of interest.

“It’s overwhelming and profound to see the support and the compassion and love for this president,” she told

KPHO-TV. “This has taken a life of its own. We have a common goal and that’s to get the president elected for four more years.”

Trump supporter Karen Patterson told the outlet that the parade stretched for at least 30 miles.

“We love what he’s done for this country,” Patterson gushed.

KPHO described the scene as patriotic.

“Some of the pickup truck drivers had huge flags that said ‘Trump 2020’ or had the Thin Blue Line flag along with American flags,” the station reported. “The Trump Train also featured trucks with digital billboards that said ‘Hate Cops? Next Time You Need Help Call a Crackhead’ and ‘Vote No on Prop. 208.'”

According to

KSAZ, the caravan was also intended to be a “Back the Blue” parade in support of law enforcement officials.

The station reported that “thousands” of vehicles took part in the caravan.

Trump is set to appear at rallies in Prescott and Tucson beginning on Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

