— Ian Munro – Daily News-Record (@iamIanMunro) October 17, 2020
Five people were hurt after an explosion at a strip mall in Harrisonburg, Va., just blocks from the campus of James Madison University, according to reports. The blast could be felt for miles around and sparked a fire that eventually caused so much damage, several shops were razed.
View from Air-3 of the building on Miller Circle in Harrisonburg that appears to have exploded this morning Crews are containing the scene parts of South Main St. will be closed for some time. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/co6mhlY0OL
— John Hood (@WHSV_John) October 17, 2020
I’ve been told by Police this looks like the result of an explosion in the small shopping center that included a barber shop, vape store and Hometown Music, as well as an international grocery and Blue Sprocket. pic.twitter.com/HD6JxjdcIB
— Ian Munro – Daily News-Record (@iamIanMunro) October 17, 2020