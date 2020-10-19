https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/massive-maga-car-caravan-trump-puerto-rico/

The Enthusiasm is Spreading!

There was a MASSIVE MAGA car caravan on Saturday in Puerto Rico!

The enthusiasm for candidate Trump is OFF THE CHARTS!

Americans, and Puerto Ricans, know we are in the political battle of our generation!

Will we remain free?

Or will we travel down the Socialist road of misery and pain?

PUERTO RICO 🇵🇷 MAGA CARAVAN pic.twitter.com/skdvWNQMJS — Wilfredo Díaz Rosado🌐🇺🇸🇵🇷🇮🇱 (@wilfredodiazPR) October 18, 2020

